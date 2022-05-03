BJP Urges Arvind Kejriwal Govt To Remove Loudspeakers In Delhi After UP's Crackdown

Penning a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta demanded the removal of loudspeakers in the national capital. Maintaining that noise pollution is a major problem in Delhi, he called for the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict pertaining to loudspeakers. Highlighting that people are facing several issues such as high blood pressure, impaired hearing ability, irritation and insomnia, Gupta contended that they will get huge relief if Kejriwal takes a decision on the removal of loudspeakers.

In the letter, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta observed, "You are aware that Delhi is being listed as one of the world's most polluted cities in the world for the last few years. The main reason for this is air pollution, water pollution and noise pollution. Along with air pollution and water pollution, noise pollution has become a major problem. As per a recent survey conducted by an organization, people are facing serious problems such as high blood pressure, impaired hearing ability, irritation and insomnia due to noise pollution."

"As per the judgment of the honourable Supreme Court, loudspeakers should be removed from all religious places and other places. These loudspeakers are the main source of noise pollution. The Honourable Supreme Court said that the volume of loudspeakers should be fixed so that school-going children, patients, people working in offices and others are not impacted. Therefore, I appeal to you (Arvind Kejriwal) that loudspeakers should be removed from all places in Delhi on the lines of other states as per the SC order. The culprits flouting this should be punished or fined as per the rules," he added.

Crackdown on unauthorized loudspeakers

MNS chief Raj Thackeray triggered the row over loudspeakers by giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government during his rally in Thane on April 12. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath directed that the installation of mics will not be allowed at new locations. In the case of already installed mics, he mandated that the volume must be regulated in a manner that the sound is not heard outside the premises. As of May 1,53,942 unauthorized loudspeakers in the state have been removed whereas the volume of over 60,200 loudspeakers has been reduced.