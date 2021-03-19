Last Updated:

BJP Urges DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal To Ask CM Kejriwal Why Delhi Has No Woman Minister

Pointing out that every government in Delhi from 1993 till 2014 had women ministers, Delhi BJP urged Swati Maliwal to issue the same notice to Delhi CM Kejriwal

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
BJP

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party recently wrote to DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal appreciating her move to issue a notice to Delhi Police over the lack of woman Station House Officer (SHO) in the force. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal on March 19 issued a notice to the Delhi police asking whether any of the 178 police stations had a woman SHO.

READ | Kamal Haasan's MNM begins alliance talks with Arvind Kejriwal's AAP for Tamil Nadu polls

DCW Swati Maliwal's notice to Delhi Police also asks about the details of the women officers who have an SHO in the past one year. 

READ | NITI Aayog meet: Arvind Kejriwal bats for promoting startups to compete with China

Now, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva has appreciated Swati Maliwal's step to question the Delhi Police over the lack of women Police officers. However, Sachdeva also urged the DCW Chairperson to send similar notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking reasons for not including any women in the cabinet. 

READ | Delhi State Board- DBSE gets approval from govt for 2,700 schools in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal

'CM Kejriwal broke 21 years old tradition'

Sachdeva in his letter also pointed out that every government in Delhi from 1993 till 2014, had women ministers. However, the Kejriwal government discontinued this tradition despite having several women MLAs in his party. 

READ | CM Arvind Kejriwal blames BJP for trying to curtail powers of elected govt in Delhi

AAP women candidates like Atishi, Rakhi Birla, Raj Kumari Dhillon, Preeti Tomar, Dhanwati Chandela, Parmila Tokas, Bhavna Gaur, and Bandana Kumari won the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections. However, CM Kejriwal did not include anyone in the cabinet.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND