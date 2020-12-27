BJP Will Perform Well In Every Corner In Himachal Panchayati Raj Polls: MoS Anurag Thakur

Ahead of the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj polls, Union MoS Finance Anurag Thakur exuded confidence over BJP's performance, citing the saffron party's big win in the Hyderabad civic polls and the recently-concluded DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing the citizens of the state via video conferencing, Anurag Thakur also congratulated the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government for completing three years in the state. "I hope that in the next two years, Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will achieve more than it achieved in the past three years," he said. Thakur is the Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur constituency.

"We won elections in Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and even the general election. In the coming days, Panchayati Raj polls will be held in Himachal Pradesh and I am confident that BJP will perform well in every corner of the state," Thakur said.

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also addressed the people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference congratulating CM Jai Ram Thakur on the completion of 3 years in power. "CM Jai Ram Thakur has successfully run the govt for 3 years. I congratulate people of Himachal," he said.

Himachal Pradesh PRI elections

According to State Election Commissioner Parthasarthi Mitra, the Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh are expected to be held in three phases next month. The candidates have been asked to file in their nomination papers from 11 am to 3 pm from December 31 to January 2. After undergoing scrutiny on January 4, candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations from 10 am to 3 pm on January 6, in case of any problem. The polls will be held on January 17, 19, and 21, as per the announcement.

(With Agency Inputs)