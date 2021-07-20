BJP Worker Found Hanging In West Bengal's Raiganj, Party Alleges TMC Role

Amid the political violence issue which is currently fought by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Bengal, party General Secretary of state, Amitava Chakravorty on Tuesday blamed the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) of allegedly murdering another party worker. The horrifying visual of a BJP member being hanged to death was shared by Chakravorty on Twitter blaming 'TMC miscreants'. Before the Assembly Elections, several times BJP had alleged TMC of murdering party workers particularly by hanging them.

According to the Bengal BJP leader, the deceased- Debesh Barman was a BJP activist and his body was recovered from the Raiganj area of the state.

BJP members allegedly hanged to death in Bengal

The opposition BJP has claimed several times in the past that TMC was responsible for the deaths of numerous party workers, as the recent case of post-poll violence reached the Supreme Court. The party's shocking claims pegs the figures at 15,000- the number of innocent people who lost their lives. Last year, BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging outside a closed tea stall near his house in the Raiganj area. While the family members of the Hemtabad MLA in North Dinajpur district alleged Roy was murdered, police claimed to had found a suicide note from the deceased.

On July 30, 2020, a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree near his house in West Bengal's East Midnapore district on with his party alleging that he was killed by goons of the ruling Trinamool Congress as he had refused to join them.

In September 2020, the body of a BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in West Bengal's Hoogly district.

On September 13, the body of a BJP worker named Ganesh Roy who was a well-known worker was found hanging on a tree in Goghat in the Hoogly district of the State.

Earlier, on April 1 a BJP worker Uday Dubey was found hanging at his home in Nandigram before the constituency went to polls in the second phase of assembly elections.

In March this year, three days before polls in the state, a BJP worker was found hanging near the party office in Dinhata town in Cooch Behar district The Opposition party had yet again blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress, which said the allegation was “baseless”.