BJP Worker Targeted In Tamil Nadu Again; Petrol Bomb Hurled At His Vehicle In Tuticorin

Amid a series of attacks on the properties of RSS and BJP workers in Tamil Nadu, a petrol bomb was hurled at an Omni bus belonging to a BJP functionary in Tuticorin. The incident occurred on Sunday night when the bus, owned by BJP leader Vivegam Ramesh, was traveling from Thiruchendur to Coimbatore.

Some miscreants allegedly dropped bottles filled with petrol from a bridge as the bus was passing under it. The bomb however missed and fell on the road, causing no harm to people or property. A complaint was filed with the Tuticorin police, which launched an investigation into the matter.

The incident comes a day after three such kerosene-filled bottles were thrown inside the residence of an RSS member in Madurai. The incident triggered a fire, causing damage to the owner's car. A similar incident was reported in Tambaram, where an RSS functionary's residence in Chitlapakkam was targeted with petrol bombs.

Similar fresh incidents -- from Madurai, Salem, and Kanyakumari -- where unidentified miscreants hurled such substances have been reported from the state.

Tamil Nadu police warns of slapping NSA against miscreants

Attacks on RSS workers have grown rampant since the central agencies launched a crackdown on PFI workers earlier this week. Over 100 top leaders of the radical outfit were arrested by the National Investigation Agency after pan-India raids on multiple offices and residents of functionaries across the country.

Since then, police said premises and vehicles of members of the BJP and RSS, mainly in and around Coimbatore, are being targeted. On Sunday, the DGP said security has been beefed up in Coimbatore with the deployment of around 3,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Force and the state commando force, among others.

"It is being warned that those impeding public peace through such acts will be arrested under the NSA," the DGP said.