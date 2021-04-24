BJP Writes To West Bengal CEO Alleging MCC Violation By TMC's Firhad Hakim

Upon conclusion of the sixth phase of the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal on account of violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by Firhad Hakim of Trinamool Congress (TMC). Firhad Hakim is serving as Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Government of West Bengal. He has also served as the Mayor of Kolkata.

According to BJP, the former Mayor of Kolkata has violated MCC, as his photo still appears on the official Facebook page and Twitter handle of the Kolkata Corporation. In this letter, BJP had attached screen shot images of the same. The letter alleges-

"Firhad Hakim's photo still appears on official FB page & Twitter handle of Kolkata Corporation."

Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the conduct of political parties and candidates during elections. The MCC comes into force immediately with the announcement of the election schedule by the Commission to ensure free and fair elections accordingly.

Former Mayor of Kolkata, Hakim has been accused by BJP to have been a habitual violator of MCC guidelines by Election Commission of India. In the said letter, BJP did not fail to enumerate different instances of TMC Hakim's alleged violation bound actions. A couple of allegations as read in the letter - allegedly Firhad Hakim had 'called parts of his electoral constituencies- mini Pakistan' and he had 'campaigned against BJP with a Mosque'. The letter to CEO consists of complaint against TMC Hakim by BJP ahead of the seventh and eighth phases of State Assembly Elections as scheduled on April 26 and April 29 respectively.

Further, BJP sought immediate removal of the photographs and appropriate actions against Hakim from the Election Commission vide letter dated April 24. The letter can be read,

BJP writes to CEO of WB alleging MCC violation by TMC's Firhad Hakim. The letter reads, 'Hakim's photo still appears on official FB page & Twitter handle of Kolkata Corporation.'



Letter further reads, 'BJP requests Commission to immediately remove these photos & take apt steps.'

Ahead of Seventh Phase of West Bengal Assembly Elections

The first six phases of the eight-phase State Assembly Elections has been concluded. The seventh and eighth phases will be held on April 26 and April 29 respectively. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent, 79.18 per cent and 79.09 per cent respectively.

In the wake of the dangerous spike in COVID-19 infections across the country, PM Narendra Modi had cancelled his visit to West Bengal for conducting election rallies. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too cancelled her rallies after EC ordered that no roadshows or rallies will be allowed for the West Bengal assembly elections from 7 PM on April 22 and permissions granted previously for such rallies and roadshow stands cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 infections. Both the leaders have resorted to holding virtual rallies instead of visiting in person amid the COVID-19 crisis.