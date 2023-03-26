BJP's Amit Malviya Accuses Priyanka Gandhi Of 'lying' About Rahul's College Degrees

Quick links:
Malviya said he won't even get into the number of times she mentioned 'Pappu'; Image: BharatJodoYatra.in
BJP leader Amit Malviya on Sunday accused Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of "lying" about her brother Rahul Gandhi's educational background.
None of Rahul Gandhi’s election affidavits mention a degree from Harvard. Priyanka Vadra, just like her disqualified brother, is lying. Is there anything about the family that is not fake?
I won’t even get into the number of times she mentioned Pappu 😂. pic.twitter.com/G9YCaoAiST— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 26, 2023
The BJP's I-T department head tweeted, "None of Rahul Gandhi's election affidavits mentions a degree from Harvard. Priyanka Vadra, just like her disqualified brother, is lying. Is there anything about the family that is not fake?" Addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat as part of the Congress' nationwide protests against its former president's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Rahul Gandhi has degrees from two leading international education institutions in Harvard and Cambridge. You call him Pappu."
In his swipe, Malviya said he won't even get into the number of times she mentioned 'Pappu'. She said the time had come to raise a voice against an "arrogant government" as barring Rahul Gandhi from contesting elections does not bode well for the country and its democracy.
