BJP's Annamalai Takes Swipe At Congress Govt In Karnataka, Predicts 'collapse' In A Year

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai on Saturday took a swipe at the newly formed Congress government in Karnataka saying that the Nobel Peace Prize should be given to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar if the duo doesn't fight by 2024. The saffron party leader also predicted the "collapse" of the state government within a year.

Speaking to ANI, K Annamalai said, "I see Karnataka government collapsing like a pack of cards a year from now. If DK Shivakumar and Siddharamiah don't fight by 2024, then the Nobel Peace Prize should be given to both of them, because the structure of the government is itself faulty." Taking a jibe at the grand-old party he said, "Both leaders will be CM for 2.5 years. Siddaramaih, Shivakumar, and AICC have 10 ministers each. What kind of structure is this?"

On Opposition unity, the Tamil Nadu BJP chief said, "They talk about Opposition unity. What kind of unity will be there when there is no unity in Congress itself? Also, opposition leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, KCR, and Mamata Banerjee were not there today in the swearing-in ceremony."

Siddaramaiah sworn in as K'taka CM

On Saturday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah was sworn in as the 24th Chief Minister of the southern state during a grand swearing-in ceremony held at the prestigious Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Apart from Siddarmaiah, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar was also sworn in as Deputy CM. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered both leaders the oath of office and secrecy.

Congress top brass including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and party national president Mallikarjun Kharge were present at the swearing-in ceremony. CMs of Congress-ruled states including Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukvinder Singh Sukhu also attended the event.

(With input from ANI)