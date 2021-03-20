BJP's Bengal Manifesto Promises To Turn State Into 'international Commerce Hub'

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to make promises to develop Bengal as an international trading and commerce hub, according to sources aware of the information. The saffron party is likely to assure the citizens, in its manifesto for the forthcoming assembly polls, that new road networks and rail connections will be improved with its international neighbours, as the state shares a border with Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, said sources. The poll manifesto is set to be unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on March 21.

A senior BJP leader stated that West Bengal has a huge potential for development as an international Commerce hub. "Under the left and later under TMC, this potential was not realized. We will change this and ensure that West Bengal becomes one of the fastest-growing states in the country. The state shares borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal and has potential that has not been exploited to make the state prosper," the leader added. READ | BJP divided over Sisir Adhikari's induction? Dilip Ghosh prefers 'outside support' option

"There were discussions on the construction of a 6 km long viaduct from Islampur to Jalpaiguri over Tentulia salient of Bangladesh. Also, there is a need for rail and bus connections between Kolkata and Guwahati and Silchar and Kolkata through Bangladesh," stated the source. READ | BJP slams WB CM Mamata Banerjee for 'running misinformation campaign', complains to EC

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday chaired a high-level meeting over the BJP manifesto for West Bengal Assembly elections, sources told Republic TV. The meeting took place at the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda in Delhi. The saffron party's Bengal manifesto will be released by Shah during his visit to Kolkata on March 21. Earlier on Wednesday, a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) with the party's West Bengal unit was held at the BJP headquarters in the national capital. Prime Minister Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda were among the attendees of the CEC meeting. BJP vice president Mukul Roy informed the Committee has finalized the list of almost all the candidates for seats going to polls in the last 4 phases of Bengal polls.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will also go to the polls from May 2, 2021. CM Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies there in recent weeks. The party has also been inducting a number of major TMC leaders on a regular basis and plans to hold at least 1500 rallies and assorted road-shows in total.

Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, announced the EC. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

(With ANI Inputs)