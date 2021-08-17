BJP's CT Ravi Wants India To Bolster Its Counter Terrorism Like Israel Amid Afghan Crisis

Amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis, the national General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CT Ravi suggested that India should bolster its defence system to counter any unforeseen terrorist attack in future. Praising Israel’s counter-terrorism mechanism, he said that India should develop a similar system.

BJP General Secy wants "India's terrorism strategy to be like Israel's"

In his statement, BJP General Secretary pushed India to further enhance its counter-terrorism system to counter any attack by Pakistan or the Taliban, a terrorist group supported by them. While speaking to ANI, CT Ravi said that it is painful to see that a terrorist organisation has captured a nation, that is backed by Pakistan and also has the support of China.

"According to me, we should adopt Israel's counter-terrorism strategy, then our country would be safe," Ravi said.

Senior BJP leader speculated a possibility of an attack by Taliban on India and wants the country to be prepared against it."There is a possibility that they may come to India. Hence there is a need to think seriously. There is also a possibility that the Taliban will trigger terrorism in Kashmir. Not only this they may also provoke Khalistan supporters but the Central Government has a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and will ensure 100 per cent of the safety for the nation,”

Ravi said, "There are many infiltrators and anti-national elements in our country. Controlling them is a challenge."

The current situation in Afghanistan

The Taliban has now taken over Afghanistan, and the President of the country Ashraf Ghani fled on Sunday, Augusut 15 to Tajikistan. Currently, chaos is rampant in most parts, as the terrorist group runs free will in the war-ridden nation. Thousands of Afghani citizens are currently at the Kabul airport in the hopes of finding a ticket to another country. Cases of deaths have also been reported from the airport, which is now open only for emergency purposes.

However, on Tuesday, senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in the Afghan capital, negotiating with Kabul's political leadership, including Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country's negotiating council and former President Hamid Karzai. The official says the talks that are underway in the Afghan capital are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the government. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said that this will be an inclusive Afghan government.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI/AP