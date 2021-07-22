BJP's Dilip Ghosh Alleges 'Mamata Trying To Turn Bengal Into Bangladesh' After TMC Rally

After Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee's fiery campaign against BJP, its Bengal state chief Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday alleged that Banerjee planned to turn Bengal into Bangladesh. Claiming the motive behind 'Khela Diwas' was clear, Ghosh added that 20,000 people were killed in Bengal in communal violence on Jinnah's call in 1947 amid partition. Banerjee has sounded the poll bugle for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, addressing a virtual rally in Kolkata with top Opposition leaders in attendance, commemorating 'Shahid Diwas' when Congress workers died in a clash with the then-CPM govt.

Ghosh: 'Mamata wants to turn Bengal to Bangladesh'

Motive behind 'Khela Diwas' is clear. Before Independence, Calcutta killings happened on August 16 &around 20,000 people were killed in Bengal in communal violence on Jinnah's call. Mamata Banerjee is following that to turn Bengal into Bangladesh: WB BJP President Dilip Ghosh pic.twitter.com/UstTAQpWw6 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2021

Mamata sounds poll bugle for 2024

On Wednesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sounded the poll bugle for the 2024 General Assembly Elections hitting out at the BJP govt over the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Pegasus snoop gate. The TMC supremo thanked the people of her state for giving her a resounding mandate in the West Bengal assembly elections and said that the state had fought against money, muscle, mafia power, and all agencies to help her win the elections. Leaders from several parties like TMC, Congress, Samajwadi party, RJD attended her virtual rally in Delhi.

Raising the Pegasus snoop gate allegations, Mamata Banerjee claimed that the entire Opposition, agencies, media houses, and judiciary were being spied by the BJP which had put 'democracy in danger.' "The democracy is in danger. I don't know what will happen in 2024. Our phones have been tapped. They don't allow people to live peacefully and their dictatorship is too much. I can't talk to Sharad Pawar ji, Chidbamdaram ji, Shiv Sena CM, my phone will be tapped," she said.

Reaching out to the Opposition parties, the TMC chief vowed that states like Maharashtra and West Bengal were ready to fight the power of the BJP. "Next week I will go to Delhi. I want to meet the important Opposition leaders Sharad Pawar ji, Chidambaram ji. If a meeting is called I will attend on 27, 28 or 29. Then we can talk about where the country is going. We are the political parties of India, we must come together against this otherwise the citizens won't forgive us." Lok Sabha polls will be held in 2024 April.