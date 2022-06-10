BJP's Global Outreach: JP Nadda To Meet Foreign Envoys Of 13 Countries On June 11

BJP National President JP Nadda will meet the foreign envoys of 13 countries on June 11 in an attempt to reach out to the people from across the world. Notably, the party is aiming to meet representatives from 150 countries and in the fourth such meeting of its type, BJP chief Nadda will meet the head of missions of 13 countries at the BJP Headquarters at 4 pm on June 11 and inform them about the party's ideology, history and the initiatives taken for nation-building.

During the interaction, JP Nadda will be accompanied by BJP National Spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Guru Prakash Paswan, Vijay Chauthaiwale, the party's in-charge of the Foreign Affairs Department and few other senior leaders.

Envoys divided into groups

The meeting with the envoys has been clubbed on the basis of African, East Asian, Gulf, CIS and North American nations. In the same series, the next set of meetings is scheduled for June 13 and 15. In order to easily facilitate the meetings, the party has formed eight to nine groups, each with roughly 10-15 ambassadors.

The interaction is a part of the 'Know BJP' initiative kicked off by the party's national president on the party's foundation day on April 6. Amit Shah had launched the Foreign affairs department in 2014, in its newest avatar with Chauthaiwala as its Chairman who continues to hold the post.

BJP aims to reach out to 150 countries

On May 16, under the 'Know BJP' initiative, JP Nadda interacted with a group of foreign envoys including US, Australia and Israel, during which it was suggested that BJP should engage in party-to-party interaction between countries. There were envoys from 13 other countries who participated - Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Canada, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Indonesia, Kenya, New Zealand, the Philippines and Suriname. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar was also present at the meeting.

Chauthaiwale said, "We have got a good response to our interaction on April 6 and taking this forward, we are looking to hold interactions with more than 150 envoys in the coming times."

A senior minister speaking to ANI said that the story of the world's largest party needs to be told and said, "BJP is a party with a difference and the rise of the party and its contribution to the building of this great nation needs to be told to everyone. After all, we are the world's largest party. We are a party that has almost double the number of members present in the Communist Party of China."

Image: PTI, ANI