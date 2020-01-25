BJP's Kirit Somaiya Challenges Sena-NCP-Cong To Show Proof Amid Phone-tapping Allegations

On Saturday, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya responded to the allegations of phone tapping by the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance saying that this was a new 'nautanki' (drama) by the MVA to divert attention from their incompetence. On Friday, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh accused the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra of tapping phones of senior NCP and Congress leaders during the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

The then Cheif Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis had refuted to the allegations and said that he had not given any such order and that the present state government was free to do 'any probe by any agency.'

'MVA Government not able to perform'

"Now one more drama of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress has come up - phone tapping. If the Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has any proof, please release it, bring it before the people. They want to order an enquiry and divert the attention because this government is not able to perform," said Kirit Somaiya.

He also asked the present government to give up this drama and do some work instead. "This 'nautanki' should be stopped. They should do some work. In 50 days of their government, no work has been done. Devendra Fadnavis has challenged the government of Maharashtra, there was no phone tapping. If you have the evidence, please bring it before the people," he said.

'Supporting Jinnah Waali Azaadi'

Somaiya also slammed the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance for engaging in vote bank politics and supporting extremists and Naxalites thereby putting the security of the state at risk. "This government from day one has started their game of appeasement politics. Maha Vikas Aghadi is engaging in vote bank and cash bank politics. When people are screaming 'Jinnah waali Azadi, NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress come out in support of them," said Somaiya.

The BJP leader also spoke about activist Mehek Mirza who had an FIR filed against her after she was seen with a 'Free Kashmir' poster.

"Mehek Mirza, the 37-year-old Kashmiri activist, said 'Kahsmir ko chahiye aazadi'. Home Minister and Sharad Pawar threatened the police to take back their FIRs against her. Ashok Chavan said we have formed government for Muslims. Sharad Pawar also said the same. BJP condemns the dirty politics of this government that supports Leftist, Naxalites, etc. While on one hand SC upholds investigations into the Bhima Koregaon case these three support Naxals and play with the security of the country,"he stated.

