BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi Slams Oppn Criticism Over Citizenship To Non-Muslim Refugees

On Saturday, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi slammed the opposition for criticising the move to initiate granting of citizenship of non-Muslim refugees in India from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs invited applications from immigrants belonging to minority communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, residing in 13 districts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Haryana and Punjab to apply for Indian citizenship.

The Lok Sabha MP welcomed the Central government's move and said these refugees are a part of our country as they belong to countries that were once a part of India.

"The noise that was being made earlier against this law was baseless and it is against human rights as these refugees have lived in countries around India, which were once a part of India. There have been some conspiracies against the people belonging to the minority communities living in these countries. They had no way to go anywhere in the world. They have only this one motherland and every refugee has been given shelter here," Lekhi told ANI.

'Process of CAA remained incomplete due to COVID-19: Meenakshi Lekhi

Lekhi further said these people have lived here for 40 years and should be given civil rights. The government has changed the law in 2019, but due to the pandemic, the process got stuck.

"Those people, who have lived here for 40 years, should have been given civil rights under human rights, but that had not happened until today. By changing the law, they were given citizenship right in 2019. However, the process could not be completed due to the onset of the Covid pandemic. The elections made it clear that these people should be granted citizenship," she added.

BJP MP claimed that the decision has been welcomed by the people.

"The public has also welcomed it. Now the government has given instructions as per rules and it will be done while respecting human rights and keeping in mind the interests of the public," she said.

Lekhi Criticises Opposition

Hitting out at the Opposition, Lekhi justified the non-inclusion of the Muslim community, stating that they had already created a country for themselves.

"Apart from these refugees, whoever wants to take citizenship of our country, there are rules for them to take citizenship. They have to apply under the Citizenship Act. A little change was made in the act for people who have been living here for years without citizenship and were given a little help. The reason behind the non-Muslim quota is also that the Muslims had created a country for themselves. Now, if they needed the citizenship of this country then why was that country formed?" the BJP MP said.

"The refugee will get a place to live, the intruder will not," Lekhi stressed over that there is a need to understand the difference between refugees and intruders.

What is the CAA?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act amends the previous Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship. Moreover, the Bill exempts the inner line permit areas in Nagaland, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh and areas falling under the Sixth Schedule in the regions. It will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. The Supreme Court is yet to hear the 150 pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), after it refused to stay its implementation.

