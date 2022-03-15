Days after the BJP's thumping victory in assembly elections in four of the five states, sources informed Republic that a rejig is expected within the party. A high-level meeting is currently underway at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the National capital, sources said, informing that Union Home Amit Shah was also in attendance, apart from BJP President JP Nadda and party General Secretary BL Santhosh.

BJP retains power in 4 states

Beating anti-incumbency, BJP was re-elected in 4 states where Congress was its main opponent. Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats against the SP-led tie-up's 125 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.

In Uttarakhand, BJP made a comeback by comfortably surpassing the majority mark with 47 seats. Congress could barely manage to get the position of the main opposition in the state by winning 19 states as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Independents trailed behind with 2-2 seats each.

BJP emerged as the single-largest party in Goa as well by winning 20 seats in the 40 member assembly, one short of gaining a majority. However, the party will form the government with help of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) which won two seats and three independent candidates.

The saffron party emerged as the single-largest party in Manipur as well by winning 32 out of 60 seats with 37.83% vote share whereas Congress bagged only 5 seats. The only disappointment was Punjab, where the party in spite of an alliance with former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's Lok Punjab Congress, could only win 2 seats.