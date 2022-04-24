BJP's Mohit Kamboj Accuses Mumbai Police Of Manipulating FIR; 'trying To Forge Documents'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya on Sunday alleged manipulation of FIR by officers of Santacruz Police station in Mumbai. He claimed that his signed FIR was destroyed.

"Manipulation of FIR by officers of Santacruz Police station. My FIR was recorded. I signed the FIR and now they have destroyed the FIR as it did not suit their agenda against BJP. Everything is recorded. In cameras of Senior Inspector Of Santacruz Police Station (sic)," the BJP leader tweeted.

In a video message, Bharatiya said, "I signed an FIR in the police station. Later, they took it outside. The FIR had mentioned several IPC sections. After going out, a police officer said that they need to change FIR. They are trying to forge the documents. I condemn this. Everything is recorded on camera. Strict action should be taken."

I Want My FIR Copy What I Have Signed !

This Is Forgery !

I told Yesterday Compromise Policing Is Going In State ! pic.twitter.com/1HQ79MtULm — Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya - मोहित कंबोज भारतीय (@mohitbharatiya_) April 24, 2022

Mumbai: BJP leader's car attacked by mob in area where CM's home is located

On Friday, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj claimed that his car was attacked by a mob in the Kalanagar area of Mumbai's Bandra suburb. Kalanagar is where Matashree, the personal residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is located.

"I had gone to attend a wedding and while returning home, my vehicle stopped at a road signal in the Kalanagar area. Suddenly, a mob of a few hundred attacked my vehicle and broke its glasses and damaged the door handles," Kamboj had said in a video statement.

He had added, "I was asked to move my vehicle by local police and no one in the car was injured. I am not going to be afraid of this kind of aggression because my party and I are exposing corruption in the BMC (which is ruled by the Sena)."

He also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration for attempting to 'threaten' him and demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack.