Last Updated:

BJP's Mohit Kamboj Accuses Mumbai Police Of Manipulating FIR; 'trying To Forge Documents'

On Friday, April 22, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya claimed that his car was attacked by a mob in the Kalanagar area of Mumbai's Bandra suburb.

Written By
Kamal Joshi
Mohit Kamboj

Image: @MohitBharatiya_/Twitter/ANI


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya on Sunday alleged manipulation of FIR by officers of Santacruz Police station in Mumbai. He claimed that his signed FIR was destroyed.

"Manipulation of FIR by officers of Santacruz Police station. My FIR was recorded. I signed the FIR and now they have destroyed the FIR as it did not suit their agenda against BJP. Everything is recorded. In cameras of Senior Inspector Of Santacruz Police Station (sic)," the BJP leader tweeted.

In a video message, Bharatiya said, "I signed an FIR in the police station. Later, they took it outside. The FIR had mentioned several IPC sections. After going out, a police officer said that they need to change FIR. They are trying to forge the documents. I condemn this. Everything is recorded on camera. Strict action should be taken."

READ | BJP's Mohit Kamboj meets Mumbai CP to register FIR against attack near Matoshree

Mumbai: BJP leader's car attacked by mob in area where CM's home is located

On Friday, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj claimed that his car was attacked by a mob in the Kalanagar area of Mumbai's Bandra suburb. Kalanagar is where Matashree, the personal residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is located.

READ | Fadnavis condemns arrest of Rana couple; quips why no action on Mohit Kamboj's attackers

"I had gone to attend a wedding and while returning home, my vehicle stopped at a road signal in the Kalanagar area. Suddenly, a mob of a few hundred attacked my vehicle and broke its glasses and damaged the door handles," Kamboj had said in a video statement.

READ | Navneet & Ravi Rana remanded to judicial custody for 14 days over Hanuman Chalisa row

He had added, "I was asked to move my vehicle by local police and no one in the car was injured. I am not going to be afraid of this kind of aggression because my party and I are exposing corruption in the BMC (which is ruled by the Sena)."

READ | Navneet & Ravi Rana slapped with sedition charge; accused's lawyer tears into 'bogus case'

He also slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration for attempting to 'threaten' him and demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack.

READ | Congress sold India's highest civilian honour to Rana Kapoor in exchange for loyalty: BJP
Tags: Mohit Kamboj, BJP, Maharashtra
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND