BJP's NV Subhash Hails ₹23K Crore COVID Package, Thanks PM Modi's Cabinet For 'big Boon'

Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash was all praise for the PM Modi as the Centre announced the second COVID response package worth Rs 23,000 crores on Thursday. Applauding the decision by the Union Cabinet Friday, the senior BJP leader termed the approval of a Rs 23,123 crore package for improving health infrastructure to fight COVID-19 as a ‘big boon to the health care system’ across the country.

The BJP leader also noted that the Cabinet's first decision was reflective of the central government’s preparedness for the possible third wave of COVID. Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said, "This is in addition to the stimulus package of around 20 lakh crore, announced in April and May 2020 which is 10% of the GDP."

NV Subhash added that the COVID-19 package announced last year was also very successful, "The minute it was announced last year, the effects have been seen by the country till now."

Speaking about the Centre's vaccination drive, he told ANI, “This is the first time in the world that such a large number of people have been vaccinated.” He added, “PM Modi has given a lot of importance to the medical infrastructure, which has been ignored by the previous government.”

He further stressed that providing facilities for good health and developing a good medical infrastructure was the Centre's top priority. “Out of 130 crore people, 80 crore people had been vaccinated, he said, adding that the medical infrastructure is the first priority of the Modi government, which could be understood by yesterday's approval by the cabinet,” he said.

Speaking of expansion of the Union Cabinet, he pointed out that the new cabinet is inclusive of all and has greater representation from all backward classes (SC, ST & OBC).

Union Cabinet’s Announcement of Rs.23,123 crore centre COVID package

After a major reshuffle in the Union Cabinet, the Central Government took a huge step towards health infrastructure by announcing a Rs 23,123-crore package for improving the healthcare system of the country to fight COVID-19.

The decision was taken on Thursday in the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi. This is the phase 2 announcement of the 'India COVID-19 Emergency Response & Health System Preparedness Package'.

Aiming for a significant improvement in necessary arrangements like pediatric care units to ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulances, and medicines, this action has been executed.

कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई को और मजबूत बनाने के लिए 23 हजार करोड़ रुपये से अधिक के एक नए पैकेज को मंजूरी दी गई है। इसके तहत देश के सभी जिलों में पीडियाट्रिक केयर यूनिट से लेकर आईसीयू बेड, ऑक्सीजन स्टोरेज, एंबुलेंस और दवाओं जैसे जरूरी इंतजाम किए जाएंगे।https://t.co/wbItmbjEsX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2021

PM Modi had said, "A new package of over Rs 23,000 crores has been approved to fight COVID. Under this, necessary arrangements like pediatric care units to ICU beds, oxygen storage, ambulances, and medicines will be made in all the districts of the country."

