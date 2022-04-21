BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Writes To PM; Decries 'improper Conduct Of Central Cadre Officers'

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) continue to remain at loggerheads, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal (WB) has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging the improper conduct of the central cadre officers deputed in West Bengal. Giving an instance, he elaborated that in order to take credit for the central schemes, the officers are rebranding the central schemes and showing them as state schemes. BJP leader and LoP in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has also asked for proper action by the competent authorities, in case the accusations are found to be correct.

West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari writes to PM Narendra Modi over the "improper conduct of the Central cadre officers deputed in West Bengal" pic.twitter.com/erHX713Y2z — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Central schemes are rebranded as state schemes by changing names: Suvendu Adhikari

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari mentioned in the letter about the specific incident of mischievous conduct of the particular officer, where he has changed the names of the central schemes to deliberately misrepresent, so as to create an impression they are state schemes and allegedly steal the credit from the central schemes.

He said, "The District Magistrate and collector of Uttar Dinajpur district Arvind Kumar Mina, IAS has issued an order on April 20, 2022, which carries instructions regarding the effective monitoring and proper implementation of various government schemes." LoP Adhikari went on to say that there are three major errors which are not by mistake but deliberate. "The government scheme that's on no 3 in the list is Bangla Awas Yojana. He has actually renamed Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Mission Nirmal Bangla, the fourth scheme on the list is nothing but the rebranding of Swachha Bharat and lastly, Bangla Gramin Sadak Yojana mentioned on the list as No. 15 is actually Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana."

Suvendu Adhikari further expressed shock saying that it's quite appalling that the officer is working at the behest of the state government by misrepresenting central government schemes as their own.

Suvendu Adhikari urged the Prime Minister to ask the proper agencies to take action, in case the accusations are found to be correct.

Earlier on Thursday, the LoP in WB assembly termed the Bengal Business Summit's theme - 'Bengal means business' to be 'Bengal means blood'. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari equated West Bengal under Trinamool Congress (TMC) with "blood". Referring to the post-poll violence, Birbhum incident, Adhikari said, "This is not Bengal for business, but Bengal for blood, and Bengal for Birbhum bomb."

Image: Republic World