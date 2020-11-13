BJP's Tejasvi Surya Opines On Kejriwal's Diwali Pujan: 'Can't Be Anti-Hindu & Relevant'

As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of Delhi to perform Diwali Pujan on November 14, BJP's Tejaswi Surya has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this change in Indian politics. Responding to the video message of Kejriwal, Tejaswi Surya said that in present times, no leader in the country can be "Anti-Hindu" and relevant in politics. Stating that it was the dream of Veer Savarkar to "Hinduise all politics", Surya extended wishes to the Delhi CM on Diwali Pujan, terming that this is the "new normal." This comes even as his party colleague Gautam Gambhir mocked Kejriwal for focussing on self-advertisement amid rising cases of COVID and deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

READ | Twitter removes Amit Shah’s profile photo citing copyright infringement; restored soon

This is the greatest shift in Indian politics that PM Modi has brought about.



Today, one can’t afford to be anti-Hindu and be relevant in politics.



This is the new normal.



This was dream of Veer Savarkar: “Hinduise all politics”.



Best wishes to Kejriwal’s Diwali Pujan. https://t.co/71891wdS6i — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) November 11, 2020

READ | Manjhi elected HAM legislature party leader, says won't accept ministerial berth

Kejriwal's Diwali appeal

Releasing a video on AAP's official Twitter handle, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that he will perform ''Diwali Pujan'' at Akshardham Temple on November 14 along with his cabinet colleagues. This comes amid rising air pollution and COVID-19 cases in the city. In the video, Kejriwal is also seen inviting people to join him and his ministers by performing ''Diwali Pujan'' at their homes at 7.39 pm. "Diwali is on 14th. Lord Ram had returned after 14 years of vanvaas. As two crore Delhiites will together perform Lakshmi Pujan, marvellous vibes will be created across Delhi and all the visible and invisible forces will bless them. I will begin the Diwali Pujan at at 7.39 pm in Akshardham Mandir. This will be a LIVE telecast, you also switch on the TV and do Diwali pujan at home with us. If everyone in Delhi will pray together, divine vibes will generate and all the citizens of Delhi will be blessed," he said in his message.

इस बार दिल्ली परिवार के हम 2 करोड़ लोग एक साथ मिलकर दिवाली पूजन करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/azaNCqbR2a — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 11, 2020

READ | Chidambaram says Congress disappointed with performance in Bihar elections; 'will analyse'

Last Thursday, Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation is worsening in Delhi due to the rising air pollution. The Delhi CM further appealed to people to not burst firecrackers, and join him and his ministers in worship and prayers instead on Diwali. The Delhi government decided to ban all types of firecrackers in the city till November 30 after a review of the COVID-19 situation by the chief minister on November 5.

READ | Twitter issues first response after removing Home Minister Amit Shah's profile photo