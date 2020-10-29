Bombs Being Carried In Ambulances; IAS & IPS Officers Abdicated Duty: WB Guv Slams Mamata

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government over the law and order situation in the state. The West Bengal Governor has been vocal about the political killings that have taken place in the past few months attracting criticism from the government in the state.

Distressed over the situation, Dhankar said terror groups like al-Qaeda were spreading their tentacles in the state while the IAS and IPS officers abdicated their responsibility.

"I could never imagine that there could be such an abdication of authority by senior members of IAS and IPS. We have a state security advisor who is a retired DGP, what does he do? Is he is there out to carry out political acts?" he said.

He further alleged that bomb-making factories were operating in West Bengal without any fear and explosives were even being transported in ambulances.

"What do we have in West Bengal? Al-Qaeda, spreading its fangs, people being arrested. We have illegal bomb-making factory and bombs are freely flying in every event, being carried in an ambulance. What are these people doing?, he added.

These statements come after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested last month nine terrorists associated with a Pakistan-sponsored module of the al-Qaida from several locations in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam early. Furthermore, BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead by gun-toting assailants in Titagarh earlier this month, with the ruling party at the Centre accusing the ruling TMC in West Bengal of orchestrating the murder.

It may be noted that Jagdeep Dhankar is also slated to meet Home Minister Amit Shah later on Thursday, amid incidences of political violence and killings in West Bengal

(With Inputs from ANI)