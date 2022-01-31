Budget 2022: Government Says No Legislative Business During First Part Of Session

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday held a meeting with the floor leader of 15 political parties virtually. According to ANI sources, he said that in the first phase of the Budget Session till February 11, only 23 hours will be available for business other than Question Hour, Zero Hour, and Private Members' Business.

"Discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to members of both the Houses today and discussion on Union Budget 2022-23 to be presented tomorrow will get priority during the first part of the session," sources informed.

Naidu told leaders that these two business matters took a total time of more than 26 hours during the last Budget and 23 hours of time is available for the same in the first part of this Budget Session.

Piyush Goyal says no legislative business in 1st phase of Budget Session

Piyush Goyal, the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, informed the members of the upper House of Parliament that due to time constraints, there would be no legislative business in the first part of the Session. The second part of the Budget Session will commence on March 14 and will continue till April 8.

The meeting was attended by Anand Sharma, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Bhupendra Yadav, Tiruchi Siva, Derek O'Brien, Prasanna Acharya, Dr K Kesava Rao, Premchand Acharya, Praful Patel, Ramnath Thakur, Kanakamedala, Vijayasai Reddy, Birendra Prasad Baishya, Ravindra Kumar and Abdul Wahab.

The Rajya Sabha's Business Advisory Committee meeting would be held on Tuesday after the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 to allocated time for two discussions that would take place in the first part of the Budget Session.

Stating that the Rajya Sabha loses an hour every time due to the staggered sitting in both Houses, Naidu Said, "The Budget Session provides guidance to help the national economy recover from the impact of COVID pandemic over the last two years which continues with the third wave."

He added, "I earnestly appeal to all the leaders to enable a productive Budget Session by urging members of respective parties so as to make meaningful contributions for economic recovery and all-around development at his hour of challenge."

For the last two Sessions, Rajya Sabha has been at the centre of disruption, including the Monsoon and the Winter Session of Parliament in 2021.