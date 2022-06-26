By Election Results 2022 Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For 3 LS And 7 Assembly Seats

Update at 10:00- Sangrur Lok Sabha by-election result:

Simranjit Singh Mann of SAD (Amritsar) leading, AAP's Gurmail Singh trailing, as per Election Commission of India.

The counting of votes is underway in Barnala.



Sangrur LS seat fell vacant after AAP's Bhagwant Mann after became Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/6VGz7nxlBZ — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

Update at 9:35- Sangrur By-election Results 2022:

The counting of votes in Punjab's Sangrur is underway amid tight security arrangements.

Update at 9:20- UP Lok Sabha By-election vote counting-

The counting of the votes has begun.

Update at 9:00- Tripura bypolls results live updates:

Update at 8:50- Counting of votes begins for Rajinder Nagar bypoll:

On Sunday, June 26, the counting of votes began for the Rajinder Nagar assembly bye-election in Delhi.

The crucial assembly seat recorded a low turnout of 43.75 per cent, sealing the electoral fate of 14 candidates in voting machines.

Update at 8:30- Counting of votes begins for Rampur, Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypolls:

Counting of votes for the by-elections to the Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh got underway at 8 am Sunday, a senior official at the Election Commission's office.

Uttar Pradesh | Counting of bypoll votes in Rampur Lok Sabha constituency today, where voting was held on June 23 pic.twitter.com/Owd2A2ZWca — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 26, 2022

As the two constituencies that went to polls on June 23, Azamgarh recording a turnout of 49.43 per cent and Rampur 41.39 per cent.

Due to the resignations of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Azam Khan from Azamgarh and Rampur seats, respectively, the bypolls were necessitated.

Update at 8:10- Counting of votes begins for Sangrur LS bypolls:

The counting of votes for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls began at 8 am Sunday amid tight security arrangements.

Punjab | Counting of votes for Sangrur Lok Sabha by-poll to take place in Barnala today.



Visuals from a counting centre set up at a college in Barnala. pic.twitter.com/ZAA6udzzSi — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

The Lok Sabha seat that had gone to poll on June 23, recording a low turnout of 45.30 per cent.

The bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of the current Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year.

Bypoll Results 2022: Counting of votes for bypolls in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi held on June 23 will begin today at 8 am amid multi-tier security cover. Before opening EVMs, postal ballots will be counted.

On June 23, three Lok Sabha seats- Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab went to the polls. As far as Assembly seats are concerned, bypolls were held in a total of seven seats–Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh, and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma, and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.

The bypolls results hold a lot of importance to newly appointed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, as he needs to win this election to continue as the CM. Last month, this Rajya Sabha member was sworn in as the Chief Minister following the resignation of the then CM Biplab Deb.

The Aam Aadmi Party AAP) in Punjab is facing its first test of popularity following its big win in the assembly polls. This comes at a time when the AAP-led Punjab government is facing criticism from the opposition over the law-and-order scenario in the state and the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party’s Sangrur district in-charge; the main opposition Congress former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP candidate is former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.