Captain Amarinder Removes 'Congress' From Twitter Bio; Is 'Army Veteran, Former Punjab CM'

Shortly after announcing his plans to quit the Indian National Congress party, Captain Amarinder Singh has changed his Twitter bio. His new Twitter bio says he is an Army Veteran and Former Chief Minister of Punjab. In the bio, he also affirmed that he will "continue to serve the state." The bio has no mention of Congress.

"Army Veteran | Former Chief Minister Punjab | Continuing to serve the State," his Twitter bio reads. Notably, Amarinder Singh has over 1.1 million followers on the microblogging site.

Blindsided by the CPL meeting, the 79-year-old resigned from the Punjab Chief Minister's post along with his council of ministers. Informing interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi about his decision, he lamented "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this." Later, Congress picked Charanjit Singh Channi as Amarinder Singh's successor.

Ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh to quit Congress

Putting a full stop to his Congress journey, the office of Captain Amarinder Singh announced that the Army veteran has no intentions of continuing with Congress. The statement also mentioned that he will not be joining Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has made it clear he wasn't joining the BJP but had no intention of continuing in Congress, which he said was going downhill with senior leaders completely ignored and not given a voice," Office of Capt Amarinder Singh said.

This is the first time after quitting the top post that Singh has spoken about leaving the party. Earlier, he had expressed that senior party leaders were ignored and humiliated in the party. He had also called Navjot Singh Sidhu, who recently quit as Punjab Congress chief, as Pakistan's friend and stated that he will oppose cricketer-turned-politician as the chief ministerial candidate.