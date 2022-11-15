Case On AAP's Naresh Balyan For Linking Shehzad Poonawalla, Shraddha Murder Accused Aaftab

Bharatiya Janata Party's spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla filed a complaint against Naresh Balyan, his counterpart from the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Shehzad shared a copy of the legal notice sent to Balyan for his 'unsubstantiated, reckless and defamatory statements'.

On Monday, a murder case in Delhi sent shockwaves across the country. A man, identified as Aaftab Amin Poonawalla allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Vikas Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he disposed off across the national capital over 18 days.

Soon after the Police cracked the case, and arrested Aaftab, a link was drawn between him and Shehzad by Balyan. Balyan wrote, "What is the relationship between Aftab Poonawalla, who killed Shraddha Walkar and cut her into 35 pieces, and BJP leader Shahzad Poonawalla? People are raising their voices on social media. People want to know, if there is no relationship then why is Shehzad Poonawalla running away? Come to the media and give clarification."

श्रध्दा वाकर की हत्या कर उसे 35 टुकड़े में काटने वाला आफताब पूनावाला और भाजपा नेता शहजाद पूनावाला में क्या रिश्ता है? लोग सोशल मीडिया मीडिया पर आवाज उठा रहे हैं। लोग जानना चाहते है, अगर कोई रिश्ता नहीं हो तो @Shehzad_Ind भाग क्यों रहे हैं? मीडिया में आकर सफाई दे। — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) November 15, 2022

In the notice, filed via advocate Amit Saxena, Shehzad has said, "The aforesaid tweet is misconceived, frivolous, outrageous and which you very well know, to be either false or motivated for obvious reasons for reaping political benefits. The said tweet was retweeted by 248 users and had 632 likes within a period of an hour it was published, which significantly points out to the fact- the amount of damage done to the reputation and popularity of my client."

'Ready to take a polygraph test if...'

In the notice, Shehzad has given his consent to submit to a lie detector before the public at large, in order to show that he is not related to Aftaab, as alleged in the tweet in question. However, he has laid the condition that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Minister Satyendar Jain, and others take a polygraph test in order to prove the set of facts, pitted against the allegations of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar with regards to involvement in numerous malpractices, including getting in touch with global PR agents to get articles published in dailies like The NewYork Times and The Washington Post.