CBI Files Case Against Ex-Rajya Sabha TMC MP For Cheating Investors Through Ponzi Scheme

In a big development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a case against the former Rajya Sabha Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, his son, and seven other people on charges of defrauding and misappropriating about Rs 100 crore that a large number of private individuals invested in two chit fund companies on the basis of false promises made by the accused.

Notably, the accused have been named as former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Kanwar Deep Singh, also known as KD Singh, his son Karandeep Singh, and seven other individuals who served as directors or promoters for the chit fund companies. KD Singh and others reportedly defrauded investors by promising villas, plots, and flats through his companies, Alchemist Infra Realty Limited and Alchemist Township Limited, ANI reported.

It is pertinent to mention that incriminating documents were found following searches at 12 different locations, including Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. According to ANI, the central agency has taken over the investigation of the case that was previously filed at police station Kotwali in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh regarding allegations of cheating and misappropriation of approximately Rs 100 crore.

This comes following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing the recruitment scam in West Bengal wherein the TMC leader and State Minister Partha Chatterjee is under the central agency's lens over his involvement.

TMC's Partha Chatterjee sent to ED custody till August 03

A special PMLA court in Kolkata remanded West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till August 3 in connection with the SSC recruitment scam on Monday, July 25.

During the hearing, the ED represented by the Additional Solicitor General, SV Raju highlighted the recovery during the raids. As per the ASG, incriminating documents have been recovered from Partha Chatterjee's residence including documents related to the appointment of group D staff, like the admit cards of the candidates, a summary of final results, and an intimation letter for verification of testimonials and personality among others. Also, the ASG said that from Arpita Mukherjee's residence, cash amounting to more than Rs 20 crore has been recovered. He concluded that the documents, as well as stashes of cash, recovered make the involvement of Chatterjee and Mukherjee in the scam clear.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee broke her silence on the SSC recruitment scam on Monday, distancing herself from arrested Chatterjee and his aide Mukherjee. Addressing a gathering, Banerjee asserted that she 'does not support corruption or any wrongdoing'.

(Input with ANI)