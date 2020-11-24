'CBI Probing Money Laundering Case': Tejashwi Accuses Bihar's New Edu Min Ashok Choudhary

Levelling yet another allegation, Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday has said that CM Nitish Kumar has removed one corruption-tainted minister only to place another leader with graver charges on him. Taking to Twitter, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the CBI investigation for embezzlement of crores is underway on the wife of the new Education Minister and JDU president Ashok Choudhary. He questioned Nitish Kumar and asked what is his compulsion that he is appointing leaders with criminal background in his cabinet.

एक भ्रष्ट शिक्षा मंत्री को हटवाया नहीं कि दूसरे ऐसे व्यक्ति को शिक्षामंत्री बना दिया जिनपर सपरिवार करोड़ों के ग़बन की CBI जाँच चल रही है। नीतीश जी की ऐसी क्या मजबूरी जो शिक्षा व्यवस्था सुधारने की बजाय ऐसे कारनामे वाले को मंत्री बनाया जो किसी सदन का सदस्य नहीं है? क्या राज है जी? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) November 24, 2020

READ | Rahul Gandhi poses 4 questions to PM on COVID Vaccine strategy, brings in ‘PM-CARES’

Earlier on Monday, Tejashwi Yadav warned the Bihar government to keep its promise of 19 lakh jobs within one month otherwise the RJD will hold state-wide protests. Terming Bihar the 'unemployment capital of India', he said that people cannot wait anymore. Tejashwi had promised 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meeting, if he was elected as the Chief Minister - which drew massive support from Bihar's youth and crowds at his rally.

READ | RJD Reminds CM Nitish Of Shelter Home Case After Edu Min Resigns Over Corruption Charges

Mewalal Choudhary steps down

Three days after being sworn-in as Bihar's education minister, JDU MLA Mewalal Choudhary, resigned on Thursday, after CM Nitish Kumar asked him to do so. Mewalal Choudhary was booked in 2017 under IPC sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B, for alleged discrepancies in the appointment of 167 assistant-cum-junior scientists at Bihar Agriculture University at Sabaur in Bhagalpur, while he was vice-chancellor of the university between 2010 and 2015. Replacing Mewalal, Governor Phagu Chouhan has appointed JD(U) Bihar chief Ashok Choudhary as education minister on CM Nitish Kumar's recommendation.

READ | Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary Resigns Within 3 Days Over Corruption Charges

While Mewalal Choudhary has dismissed the allegations against him, the Tarapur MLA has declared the same in his election affidavit. The RJD too slammed Choudhary for his defence, demanding Nitish Kumar to explain if a charge sheet will be filed by his government in this case. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav called Choudhary's resignation a farce, calling Nitish Kumar 'too tired to govern'. Nearly 70 percent of MLAs in Bihar’s newly elected assembly have criminal charges against their names, ranging from murder and attempt to murder to kidnapping and crime against women.

READ | Delhi HC Pulls Up AAP Govt Over Dire COVID Situation, Seeks Status Report Before Nov 26