'CBI Raids An Excuse; Ploy To Scare Lalu Yadav On Caste Census Issue': Daughter Cries Foul

In an emotional outburst on Friday after the CBI registered a fresh corruption case against her father Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rohini Acharya claimed that this was a ploy to scare him over the demand for a caste census. While RJD has urged the Centre to conduct a caste-based census across India, the latter has turned down this demand. Taking to Twitter, she described the CBI as a "parrot", making a veiled reference to the Supreme Court's observation that the central agency is a "caged parrot" implying that the raids are politically motivated.

Rohini Acharya opined, "The raids are an excuse. They want to scare Lalu Ji on the caste census issue. The parrot has been summoned again to scare Lalu Ji. Once again, the shameless saints have resorted to raids. This is the conspiracy of the creator of the Srijan scam. This is an unethical policy to malign the Lalu family". She added, "Today, the group of people who sold the country have misused their power to order raids on the person who earned a name in the country and the world for giving profits of thousands and crores in the Railways".

Meanwhile, Rabri Devi's brother Prabhunath Yadav alleged that the CBI was carrying out searches to avenge BJP's loss in the Bochaha by-election. Speaking to the media, he said, "A leader of the poor is being harassed. The development is very unfortunate. A person who is unwell and is undergoing treatment is being intentionally harassed".

छापेमारी तो बहाना है

जातीय जनगणना के मुद्दे पर लालू जी को डराना है.. — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) May 20, 2022

Case against Lalu Prasad Yadav

At present, searches are underway at over 15 locations across India including Delhi and Bihar in connection with the new case against the RJD supremo. As per sources, his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misa Bharti have also been named in the FIR. While Lalu Yadav has been relatively inactive in politics owing to health reasons, Rabri Devi is the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and Bharti is a Rajya Sabha MP. Sources indicated that this case pertains to the period when Yadav was the Railways Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Yadav allegedly took land from aspirants for giving them jobs in the Railways, sources added. After news about the raids became public, the former Bihar CM's supporters started protesting outside his residence in Patna. As of now, his sons- Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav and MLA Tej Pratap Yadav have not reacted on the CBI raids.