In the latest development, a CCTV footage has surfaced that shows two cars trailing the Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala's black SUV in Mansa district several minutes before he was shot dead. The police, on Sunday, said that the singer had a bulletproof car, which he did not use on the day he was killed by assailants.

In the visuals shared by ANI, the singer and Congress leader can be seen taking a right turn towards a corner as the two cars follow it. In a media briefing, the Directorate General of Police of Punjab Viresh Kumar Bhawra acknowledged that the murder of Sidhu Moosewala was a result of inter-gang rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi Group and Lucky Patial group.

#WATCH | Punjab: A CCTV video shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa district. pic.twitter.com/SsJag33XHb — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala murder

While narrating the shocking incident in a news briefing, the Punjab Police chief Viresh Kumar Bhawra acknowledged, "When Sidhu Moosewala along with his cousin and friend reached village Jawahar Ke, they were followed by a white corolla and they were intercepted from the front by two cars including white Bolero and a dark Grey Scorpio."

"There was heavy firing from the front on Sidhu Moosewala and his friends, where all sustained bullet injuries. In the firing, he sustained bullet injuries. On being taken to the hospital, he was declared brought dead while His cousin and his friend are in stable condition, and they have been referred to Patiala for further treatment."

The DGP of the state had added that preliminary investigation revealed three weapons including 7.62mm, 9 mm and 0.30 bore weapons were used in the crime. It is still under investigation.

Canada-based gangster takes responsibility for Moosewala's murder

Several hours after Moosewala's murder, Canada-based gangster Satinder Singh aka Goldy Brar took the responsibility for the murder issuing a statement on social media. Brar confessed that he along with Sachin Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi group was responsible for the killing.

Goldy Brar, in a statement, said, "He was named in the killing of our brother Vicky Middukhehra, Gurlal Brar but the police didn’t act. He was also behind the encounter of our brother Ankit Bhadu...Delhi Police had put his name in front of the media, but still, by using his power he was avoiding punishment, no action was being taken against him. He was working against us."

Two associates of the Bishnoi gang have been detained by the Mansa police in connection to Moosewala's murder. The singer's former manager, Shagun Preet is also under the scanner as his name also surfaced in the killing of Vicky Middhukhera.