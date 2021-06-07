'Centralised, Free Vaccination Decision Taken Before SC Observations'; Opposition Rebutted

As PM Narendra Modi on Monday announced centralised procurement of vaccines and their supply to state governments free of cost, Opposition parties were quick to thank the Supreme Court for pressing the Centre to announce universal vaccination. This is because of the Supreme Court's strong observations over the government not making vaccines for the 18-44 category free as had been the case in the previous phases of the drive.

However, top sources in the Government of India have rebutted the claims of the Opposition by stating that the plan for Centralised free vaccinations was presented to PM Modi on June 1. The Prime Minister had given approval on the same day, whereas the Supreme Court observations on the same were given a day later i.e. on June 2.

"The plan for centralized free vaccination was presented to PM on 1st June, on the completion of one month of the decentralized model. PM had given an in-principle approval in the meeting and the groundwork for it began right on 1st June and it was announced today," said the sources.

Opposition thanks Supreme Court on PM Modi's announcements

This statement comes after several opposition parties including the likes of AAP, Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) claimed that they had been demanding the Centre to make centralised procurement of vaccines and the same has been done by the Centre after Supreme Court's directions.

AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia chose to express his gratitude to the Supreme Court and said that it is due to the intervention of the apex court that the free vaccine will be available to all age groups across the country.

Also, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha thanked the Supreme Court and the judges on behalf of the country for "lashing out at the Centre in the ongoing suo-moto hearing on the policy of vaccine". Raghav Chadha said, "After being scolded by the Supreme Court, the central government has come it its senses and accepted the demand of the states."

Congress leaders including Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and CPIM General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri were also among several others to express gratitude to the Supreme Court while criticising the Centre and claiming that the Centre was late to come up with the policies.

U-Turn of opposition parties

Having comprehensively failed to procure vaccines themselves when offered the chance, the state governments had asked the Centre to take full responsibility for sourcing vaccines again. Incidentally, it had been the same Opposition parties and their governments in respective states that demanded a greater say in vaccine procurement, in a show of 'we can do it better' but clearly couldn't, with the resulting politics being an insult to all those who have perished or lost loved ones to the pandemic.

Responding to the call of state governments and also monitoring the situation of the states to procure the vaccines, PM Modi announced that 75% of vaccine procurement will be done by the Centre and will be passed on to states for free. The remaining 25% can be sold by vaccine manufacturers directly to the private hospitals, which can administer vaccines, but at a capped price.