BSP Supremo Mayawati Accuses Centre Of Ignoring Demands For Caste-based Census

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati claimed on Tuesday, November 30, that the Centre is disregarding the need for a caste census because of its casteist ideology. She further accused the Yogi Adityanath government of treating Muslims as second-class citizens and instilling fear in them in Uttar Pradesh.

"BSP supports the demand of OBC community for a caste census. Due to ‘jatiwadi mansikta’ (casteist mentality), the Centre is ignoring the demand," she remarked.

Mayawati spoke to the press after a review meeting of her party's Muslim, Jat, and OBC minority office-bearers here for the reserved seats (86 out of 403 seats are allocated for SC) in the state.

Hitting at the Yogi government, the BSP leader stated, "Among religious minorities, Muslims are very upset in all matters with the state government. In this government, their progress has stopped. Their exploitation is being done by framing them in fake cases and fear is created among them with new rules and laws. This also shows the BJP’s step-motherly treatment towards them."

BSP alleges 'Centre ignoring demand for caste census'

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister claimed that Congress failed to implement the Mandal commission report, whereas the BSP did so during the VP Singh administration, resulting in reservation benefits for the OBC population.

She also claimed that the Centre and "casteist" state governments are making reservations ineffective by enacting new rules and laws and enlisting the help of the judiciary and that this is also happening in Uttar Pradesh. Mayawati vowed that if the BSP is elected, her government will ensure the progress, welfare, and security of the Jat and OBC communities, as well as Muslims.

Mayawati slams UP govt for poor law & order in state after murder of dalit labourer

Also, Mayawati blasted the state government on Thursday, 25 November, for its inadequate handling of law and order, which has resulted in an upsurge in criminal activities. The BSP head took to Twitter to describe the murder of four members of a Dalit family in Prayagraj a "shameful" crime, while also criticising the BJP-led state government's silence. "It appears that the BJP is following the SP government's lead in this regard," she said.

