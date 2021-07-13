Centre Seeks To Pass 23 Bills In Lok Sabha During Monsoon Session; Legislative Agenda Here

The Centre has listed 23 bills for consideration and passing in the Lower House for the upcoming Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha secretariat revealed on Monday. This includes 3 bills that will be tabled to replace existing ordinances. The 17 new bills include the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the politically contentious Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Legislation pertaining to the prevention of trafficking and the rehabilitation of victims is also on the agenda.

The functioning of Parliament has been severely hampered since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with the early closure of the Budget and Monsoon sessions in 2020 and this year’s budget session. In a heartening development, the Monsoon session will be held from July 19 to August 13 with 19 days of business. Moreover, the sessions will simultaneously take place in both the Houses of Parliament with social distancing norms from 11 am to 6 pm.

Here are the bills listed for passage in LS: