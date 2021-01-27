Chandrababu Naidu Hails SC Verdict On Andhra Panchayat Polls, Says 'eye-opener For Jagan'

Issuing a statement after the Supreme Court verdict on Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the decision and said that it should be an eye-opener for the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government. Terming Jagan's government as “fascist and anarchist”, Naidu said that there is a need for conducting a free and fair election to the panchayats by taking all the required measures. Blaming YSRCP of "violence and intimidation tactics", Naidu recalled the violence that took place when Panchayat polls were ordered in March 2020. Coming down heavily on the state government, the TDP chief alleged that the YSRCP government is demolishing the constitutional institutions like the courts, the election commission, etc.

Andhra HC allows SEC to hold polls

As per reports, a 2-judge Andhra HC bench overruled a single-judge bench's order staying the SEC from holding gram panchayat polls in February. Subsequently, the SEC issued a notification announcing four-phase polls on February 5,9,13 and 17. First phase polls will be held in districts including Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Anantapur etc. Challenging the SEC's decision, the Jagan government had moved the SC seeking a stay on holding the gram panchayat polls claiming that 'elections and the vaccination drive cannot happen simultaneously'. Previously, on January 12, a single judge HC bench had stayed the polls, which was challenged by the SEC in the High Court.

Expressing disapproval over the ongoing tussle between the Andhra Pradesh government and State election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar, Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Jagan govt's plea. Noting that elections were held in more difficult conditions than COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the Supreme court said that 'Ego was leading to lawlessness' while refusing to interfere in the decision of the SEC to hold gram panchayat polls.

Jagan vs SEC

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar for arbitrarily postponing of the rural and urban local body elections. Claiming that his predecessor Chandrababu Naidu had appointed the Commissioner of 'his own caste', he slammed the transfer of collectors of Chittoor and Guntur districts, saying that if SEC is authorizing such transfers, 'Why was a government needed?'. He has also complained to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the postponing of polls and had moved the apex court challenging it.

The local body polls which were scheduled for 21-29 March, were postponed by the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (APSEC) by six weeks due to the coronavirus scare and also owing to incidents of violence being reported since election dates were announced. The SEC pointed out 23 forced withdrawals and 55 incidents of violence perpetrated by the ruling party - YSRCP against the BJP and the TDP, seeking protection from the Home Ministry. In the environment of psychological terror and the current pandemic, Kumar asked permission to operate from Hyderabad, raising apprehensions on the State police.

