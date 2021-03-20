'Change Cong HQ From Italy To New Delhi': Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi

Assam minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 'governing from Nagpur remark'. Sarma said that the grand old party should 'at least' change its headquarters from Italy to New Delhi after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP "will run Assam from Nagpur".

Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public meeting in the Tinsukia district ahead of the assembly elections in Assam had said on Friday that the BJP wants to govern Assam from Nagpur while allowing outsiders to take over the state. The Congress leader said, "BJP wants to run Assam from Nagpur (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Headquarters). They want outsiders to come and (take over) take what is yours as they took your airport. We want to run Assam from Assam only. Our Chief Minister will work after listening to the people of Assam and would have nothing to do with Nagpur."

Assam Assembly Polls

The 15-year tenure of late Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress, and swearing-in of the current Chief Minister Sarbanda Sonowal. Now that the tenure of Sonowal is coming to an end, Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and April 6 respectively. While the polling time has been increased by one hour, there will be 33,530 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

