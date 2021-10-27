Last Updated:

Will affect Centre-State relations: Charanjit Singh Channi Warns Centre To Withdraw BSF Presence, 'will Be Forced To Abolish'

Charanjit Singh Channi threatened the Centre of withdrawing BSF's increased presence from Punjab or else the state government will forcefully abolish it.

Bhavyata Kagrana
While Captain Amarinder Singh supported the Centre over its decision to increase Border Security Force's (BSF) presence, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi demanded the withdrawal of the BSF range. The Chief Minister warned the Centre that the increased range will be forcefully abolished by November 8 if demand is not met. 'This will affect Centre-State relations,' threatened Punjab Chief Minister. 

Charanjit Singh Channi's statement:

Captain Amarinder Singh backs Centre's BSF decision 

Meanwhile, while addressing the media, Captain Amarinder Singh slammed the Congress while adding that BSF's enhanced presence is essential for the security of Punjab. Amarinder Singh said, "Earlier Pakistan used to push drugs through tunnels but now drone dropping has started which is very dangerous. Pakistan drones have started entering 31 km onto Indian soil. Sleepers cells of both ISI and Khalistani are involved. The BSF is not going to take care of state security, they will track drones that are extending their capacity. The Punjab Police is a trained force and but they are not trained for handling drones or cross border smuggling."

Centre's decision to extend BSF jurisdiction

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 13 empowered BSF to conduct searches, seizures and arrests within a 50 km radius of territories along the international border in Assam, Punjab and West Bengal. The government had said that this will ensure 'zero tolerance' against terrorism.

The Home Ministry took the decision in the excise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 129 of the Border Security Force Act, 1948 (47 of 1968).

Earlier, the limit was at 15 km. Furthermore, in five northeastern states of Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur, BSF's jurisdiction was decreased by 20 km, where the force had authority up to 80 km earlier. In Gujarat, the guarding organisation's jurisdiction has been set at 50 km from the previous 80 km. 

Almost all opposition parties in Punjab, including the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had opposed the Centre's move to enhance the jurisdiction of BSF to up to 50 km inside the international border. The opposition parties have stated the decision as an infringement on federalism and state rights. However, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh had lauded MHA's move to extend the BSF jurisdiction. 

