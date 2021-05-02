West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Kerala
Assam
Puducherry
WEST BENGAL
LATEST TRENDS
-
294
LIVE TRENDS
EXIT POLL
2016 RESULTS
UPDATED:
Last Updated:

'Cheap Publicity': Jaishankar Slams Congress' O2 Run to Philippines Embassy Amid Hoax Call

The Philippines embassy received a hoax call from Manila asking if they wanted oxygen supplies. In no time, Congress members arrived with Oxygen cylinders

Written By
Gloria Methri
PTI/ANI

PTI/ANI/IYC composite image


EAM Subramanian Jaishankar launched a scathing attack on senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and his party on Sunday after he questioned whether the External Affairs Ministry was ‘sleeping’, while the Youth Congress attended to an alleged SOS calls from foreign embassies.

Ramesh was referring to a video in which Indian Youth Congress members were seen supplying oxygen cylinders to foreigners at the Philippines Embassy in New Delhi. Reacting to the video, the Congress leader said, “While I thank the IYC for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I’m stunned that the youth wing of the Opposition party is attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies.” “Is the MEA sleeping?” he questioned, tagging Jaishankar in the post.

Jaishankar slams Congress' 'cheap publicity'

The External Affairs Minister responded sharply to Jairam’s tweet and clarified that it was an unsolicited supply by the Youth Congress despite the Philippines having zero COVID-19 cases.

“Clearly for cheap publicity by you know who. Giving away cylinders like this when there are people in desperate need of oxygen is simply appalling,” Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. “Jairamji, MEA never sleeps; our people know across the world. MEA also never fakes; we know who does,” the Minister said, slamming the Congress party.

Republic sources have confirmed that the Philippines embassy received a hoax call from a person in Manila asking if they wanted oxygen supplies. In no time, members of a political party arrived at their gate and offered oxygen cylinders. The mischief is being investigated, sources added.

READ | Congress launches medical advisory helpline ‘Hello Doctor’ for COVID-19 patients

 

READ | Congress not to participate in election debates on May 2 after exit polls cite dim results
READ | BJP & AAP blame each other for 12 deaths at Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage
READ | Anand Mahindra launches 'Oxygen on Wheels' to tackle COVID-19 crisis in Maharashtra

Tune in for the trends, results and analysis of the elections to five assemblies - West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry - all day on May 2 with Arnab Goswami and team, streaming LIVE on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND