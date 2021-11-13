Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Meets Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi; Will Visit UP On Nov 13

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and discussed the political situation and party's preparedness in Uttar Pradesh. CM Baghel is the Congress observer for the forthcoming UP assembly polls. The Chhattisgarh CM informed the Congress chief about the initiatives taken by the party as well as his government.

CM Bhupesh Baghel also met some leaders from the poll-bound state of UP and later apprised Sonia about the discussions that he had with them and the feedback he received.

Earlier in the day, Baghel had met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The meeting between the two Congress leaders took place at the residence of Sonia Gandhi. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister will also visit Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to be Congress' UP CM face?

It is expected that Priyanka Gandhi will be the grand old party's Chief Ministerial candidate. Recently, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid had revealed that the party wants Priyanka Gandhi as the CM candidate in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. However, Khurshid had maintained that the final decision will be taken by Priyanka Gandhi herself. The party's General Secretary is leading the Congress campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

UP Assembly Elections 2022

The ruling BJP is fighting under the leadership of its incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. While SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has announced that he will not fight the polls personally, the party is expected to ally with smaller political parties for the 2022 Assembly polls. Mahan Dal, NCP, SBSP are some of the names that have emerged. Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Mayawati has already announced that her party will fight polls alone in UP and Uttarakhand, and with Akali Dal in Punjab. Congress has campaigned under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi in the state, aiming for its solo return.

Image: PTI