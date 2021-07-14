Chhattisgarh CM Takes A Jibe At Aviation Minister Scindia, Calls Him 'saleable Maharaja'

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday, July 14 said that the government is going to sell Air India. Baghel took a jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia over his induction as the new Civil Aviation minister and said that he has been handed the ministry which is going to sell Air India. The CM said that his former party colleague and now BJP MP is 'saleable'.

Chhattisgarh CM calls the new aviation minister a 'saleable Maharaja'

Bhupesh Baghel was addressing a press conference in Nagpur when he took a jibe at the aviation ministry and its newest head. Speaking to the media, Baghel said, "They are going to sell Air India and that Ministry has been given to Scindia. Air India's logo is 'Maharaja'. Both (Jyotiraditya Scindia and Air India) are saleable. One is going to be auctioned and the other has been given charge to sell it."

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been on the receiving end of criticism for nearly a year now. The opposition has been targeting him ever since he joined the BJP last year, after leaving Congress. Scindia’s induction as the new Civil Aviation Minister on July 9, has only added to the heat over him. Soon after he assumed charges as the chief of the Aviation Ministry, Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath had also taken a jibe at him.

"This is a matter between BJP and Scindia. May he be happy. Ab kaise aage chalti hai gaadi wo dekha jayega (It will be seen how this vehicle moves forward)," Kamal Nath told reporters here when asked about Scindia's inclusion in the Union Cabinet. Congress leaders have been critical of the government’s spending over the years and its privatisation policies of various sectors. The latest heat over Air India is being led by the opposition.

Bhupesh Baghel says the proposed population control bill in UP is a political move

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also addressed the proposed population control bill by the Uttar Pradesh government. Terming the bill by the BJP led government as an issue to fight the upcoming elections, Baghel said that laws should not be made for doing politics. Days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the draft of the proposed population control bill, Baghel said, "BJP had opposed sterilization program. Had the program been carried forward in the 70s, the population would not have been so high today. The Opposition had made this an issue to fight elections."

IMAGE: TWITTER/PTI/PIXABAY