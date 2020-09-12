COVID-19: Chhattisgarh CM Writes To Harsh Vardhan, Seeks Rs 736.74 Crore For Hospitals

In order to ensure the smooth functioning of COVID dedicated hospitals and COVID centers in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan demanding the remaining amount of Rs 736.74 crore so that necessary resources can be arranged.

Apprising the health minister about the COVID situation in the state, Baghel said that in the past also various materials were demanded by the state against which very little quantity of material was received from the Centre. A list of various medical supplies required by the state in the current situation is enclosed with the letter and the ministry is requested to dispatch it at the earliest.

The chief minister demanded the remaining amount of Rs 736.74 crore for operating COVID dedicated hospitals and COVID centers in the state and immediate supply of resources required for tackling Coronavirus. The chief minister further wrote that taking the initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state, 29 dedicated hospitals and 221 COVID care centers have been established in Chhattisgarh.

READ: Sero survey to be held in Chhattisgarh amid rising COVID cases

Chhattisgarh to begin Sero survey

As COVID cases continue to soar, a serosurvey will be conducted in ten districts including Raipur to find out the status of "herd immunity", an official statement said on Wednesday. The survey will be jointly conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Odisha and the state Health department, it said.

Sero survey involves testing of blood serum of people to check for the prevalence of antibodies against coronavirus infection. The survey will be conducted in two development blocks of Raipur district from September 16 to 18, while in the other nine districts -- Bilaspur, Korba, Mungeli, Jashpur, Janjgir-Champa, Balrampur, Balodabazar, Rajnandgaon and Durg -- it will start from September 20.

READ: Chhattisgarh reopens Anganwadi centres for children & pregnant women to curb malnutrition

COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh reported 2,438 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths on Friday, taking the statewide case tally to 58,643 and death toll to 518, a health official said. The day saw discharge of 1,138 patients from hospitals following recovery while 130 patients completed home isolation, taking the total number of recoveries to 27,123.

The state now has 31,002 active cases, the official said.

READ: Chhattisgarh records 2,438 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths