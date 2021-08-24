Amid the ongoing tussle over the change of leadership in the state, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who recently completed two-and-a-half years in office, will meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. The CM will be joined by state Health Minister TS Singh Deo and state Congress in-charge PL Punia at the meeting. Following the Baghel government’s completion of two-and-a-half years in power, supporters of TS Singh Deo raised the need for change in leadership and brought in the issue of rotational chief ministership.

Leadership tussle in Chhattisgarh

The two-and-a-half-year formula in Chhattisgarh was never discussed by Congress. However, the supporters of TS Singh Deo are now claiming that the current health minister was promised to be made the CM before the current regime ends. The upcoming meeting of Baghel and Deo with Rahul Gandhi is expected to end this tussle and clear the party’s views regarding the issue. According to sources, Deo has already informed the party high command in Delhi that he cannot wait for more than two months for the change in power. He has also claimed to file resignation from all party posts if not given the CM post.

Meanwhile, Baghel has dismissed all rumours regarding the rotation of CM after half the tenure. While Baghel’s intentions to stay in power remains strong, the party high command had informed him that he will have to follow the party decisions. This was informed to the CM during a meeting with Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi which was held a few weeks ago. Now, Rahul Gandhi has the chance to come up with a solution in the matter. Baghel is among the favourite’s of the party's high command as he has been handled party affairs at the national level on many occasions in the past.

The tussle between the two leaders has been going on since July. Earlier last month, senior tribal MLA Brihaspati Singh alleged that Deo orchestrated an attack on him causing more controversy in the matter. Deo had later walked out of the state Assembly refusing to take part in the session until the matter was put to enquiry. AICC in charge of Chattisgarh PL Punia then held several meetings to resolve the situation resulting in MLA Singh taking back his statements. However, Deo remained unhappy with the party as no probe was initiated against Singh for his allegations.

Following Congress’ assembly polls win in December 2018, the then state Congress president Bhupesh Baghel was handed the seat of CM. TS Singh Deo, who was the head of the manifesto committee in the election, was made the health minister. Supporters of both the leaders had equally claimed that the thumping victory should be credited to their respective leaders. The ongoing tussle means no threat to the Chhattisgarh government as it has 70 MLAs in the 90-member assembly.

IMAGE: PTI/ ANI