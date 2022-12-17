‘Chhota Babu Agaya’: BJP's Manoj Tiwari Welcomes New-born Daughter Home; Watch

Bhojpuri-actor-turned BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Saturday brought his new-born daughter to his residence in Delhi from the hospital amid celebrations. The BJP leader, on December 14, announced the news of the birth of a baby girl stating that Goddess Saraswati has arrived at his house.

Tweeting a video in which he can be seen carrying his five days old daughter, Tiwari wrote, "Daughter came home." In the video, the Bhojpuri singer can be seen getting out of the car with his daughter and said, "Chhota babu agaya (the little one has come)."

The house of Manoj Tiwari was seen decorated with flowers and his family members were seen showering petals in the video as the singer-turned-politician enters the house with his daughter. The BJP MP was also seen taking the little one inside the temple of his house. For her welcome, the entire house was decorated with flowers and pink balloons.

Watch the video:

Manoj Tiwari became a father for the third time. He has two daughters from his current marriage and has one daughter 'Rhiti' from his previous marriage to Rani Tiwari. Manoj and Rani separated in 2011 after being married for eleven years.

'Saraswati has arrived in my house': Manoj Tiwari

Announcing the birth of his third daughter, Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari shared a picture of him with his wife Surabhi on his Instagram handle and wrote, "It's a great pleasure to inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi. Today a cute baby girl is born in the house. May you all bless her."