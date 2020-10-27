'Chirag Paswan Dancing To Someone Else's Tune': JDU Hints At Kishor's Role In LJP's Stance

Hitting out at LJP Chief Chirag Paswan for his 'will jail Nitish' remark, JDU leader Sanjay Jha has called him a 'jamoora' (sidekick), and claimed that he will fail in politics, in the same way like he failed in Bollywood. Hinting at former JDU vice president Prashant Kishor's role in Chirag's defiance against the JDU, Jha said that he is dancing to the tunes of "someone". He said that it is easy to interpret who is the 'Madaari'. Chirag Paswan has claimed that BJP and LJP will form the government together and he will jail Nitish Kumar for scams in 7 nischay and other schemes.

Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

Recalling that Chirag had starred in a film with actor Kangana Ranaut, Jha praised the Manikarnika actor for achieving exceptional feat while slammed the Paswan scion for flopping even after having the strong background of his father. Bringing in the reference of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead on June 14 this year, and who's death probe is being conducted by the CBI, while money laundering and drug nexus case related to his death is being probed by ED, Jha said that he had made his name without any family backing. Jha claimed that Chirag will fail in politics as he failed in Bollywood.

Earlier on Monday, CM Nitish Kumar in an attack on Paswan, said certain people were 'acting at the behest of their advisors' while addressing a rally at Bihar's Muzzafarpur and added that JDU is 'concerned about nepotism'. Terming entire Bihar as one family, he lashed out at Lalu Yadav's family and Paswan - saying for some 'only blood relatives mattered'.

Kishor working with Chirag Paswan?

As the LJP left the NDA and has amped up its attack on CM Nitish Kumar, rumours in the state's capital Patna suggest that poll strategist Prashant Kishor has thrown his weight behind late Ram Vilas Paswan's son. However, quashing all claims, LJP president Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said that his party is 20-years-old and is capable of winning elections without anyone's help. Pinning the blame of these rumors on CM Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan has said that Nitish is scared. "They are spreading rumours that Prashant Kishor is backing me and I am B-team of a party. I want to clarify that the Lok Jan Shakti Party is a 20-year-old party with 51 years of the taint-free political career of Ram Vilas Paswan ji. Why would I need backing from someone? Lok Janshakti Party has its own ideology and we will win the election and the Chief Minister is scared. That is why he is spreading the rumour," Chirag Paswan told news agency ANI.

LJP's poll strategy in this year's Bihar elections

Even as LJP announced that it is quitting the NDA and will contest the Bihar polls on its own, it has claimed that Bihar will get a BJP-LJP government this year. LJP chief Chirag Paswan has said that it is because of Nitish Kumar that he is not contesting with the NDA. As the poll season heats up, he has not left a single moment to attack CM Nitish, while heaping praises for PM Modi. Calling himself PM's "Hanuman", Chirag Paswan has said that BJP must attack LJP to follow "coalition dharma" with the JDU.

Where is Prashant Kishor?

In February this year, Prashant Kishor announced a new campaign called "Baat Bihar Ki" aimed at forming a political front of young people of Bihar and to make grassroots connect to people who want development in Bihar. This came after he was thrown out of the JDU almost a year and a half after joining the party as its Vice President. In a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, he had accused him of deflecting from his development agenda.

However, even as one week is left for the first phase of polls, he is out of the scene. He has not even tweeted about the Bihar elections and his last tweet was in July about the COVID-19 pandemic. His team IPAC is currently working for DMK's campaign in Tamil Nadu and in West Bengal for TMC's campaign.

