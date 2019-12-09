Citizenship Bill Debate LIVE Updates: Debate On Features Of CAB Underway In Lok Sabha

Pema Khandu tweets in support

I on behalf of people of Arunachal wholeheartedly express our thanks to Honble PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for exempting Arunachal from the purview of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 as the state is protected by the BEFR 1873. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 9, 2019

What are the exemptions offered in the Citizenship Amendment Bill?

The Bill states, "Nothing in this section shall apply to Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution, and to the areas covered under the inner line notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873."

Inner Line Permit (ILP)

The Inner line permit (ILP) currently existent in Nagaland, Arunachal and Mizoram, makes it mandatory for Indian citizens from other states visiting the three states to carry the document of ILP mentioning the areas they can visit and the duration of the visit. Moreover, reports state that long-time residents who do not belong to the 'indigenous' communities are required to carry the ILP and renew it every six months.

Sixth Schedule regions

Meanwhile, the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution defines the autonomous councils and districts in the tribal areas of Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram which have the power of self-governance. Hence, in these specific areas non-local communities are barred from owning land and business in this area.

December 2014 cut-off

Several reports state that the politicians who attended the CAB meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah have claimed that the migrants who entered after December 31, 2014, would not be eligible for citizenship under the bill.