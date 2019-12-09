Citizenship Bill Debate LIVE Updates: Debate On Features Of CAB Underway In Lok Sabha

While WB CM Mamata Banerjee assured people of Bengal that NRC and CAB will never be implemented in Bengal,
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kharagpur: Don't be scared of CAB (Citizenship Amendment Bill). We are with you. As long as we are here nobody can impose anything on you. pic.twitter.com/MORl6xwL9o— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee opposed the bill in the Lok Sabha
Abhishek Banerjee,TMC in Lok Sabha: Swami Vivekananda would be shell shocked if was here seeing this bill as it is against his idea of India. BJP's idea of India is divisive. It will be disastrous if we ignore words of Mahatma Gandhi and not heed advice of Sardar Patel. pic.twitter.com/TpCGnocrNu— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
Dayanidhi Maran,DMK in Lok Sabha: Probably the fear of the West, the fear of being isolated by West has creeped into you and you had to include Christians in this bill.Also what about if Muslims from PoK want to come? What law do you have for that? #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/0Iu0jBe00x— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
Manish Tewari,Congress in Lok Sabha: Today Home Minister said that Congress is responsible for partition on basis of religion. I want to make it clear that the foundation for two nation theory was laid in 1935 in Ahmedabad by Savarkar in a Hindu Mahasabha session, & not Congress https://t.co/Nvf79LQSW5 pic.twitter.com/vUq5cqnLny— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
Manish Tewari,Congress in Lok Sabha: This is against article 14, article 15, article 21, article 25 and 26 of the Indian constitution. This bill is unconstitutional and against basic right of equality #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/JICl0zH0l8— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
"Nagaland and Mizoram are protected by Inner Line Permit and it will continue to remain protected. Keeping in mind the feelings of Manipur, we're including them into the Inner Line Permit as well," he said adding, "In this Bill, we're protecting the social and linguistic uniqueness of the North East people. Nobody needs to fear it."
He also stated that "Meghalaya is protected by the Sixth Schedule, and we're keeping the Sixth schedule of the ambit of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill."
He aIso said that he has discussed this matter for 119 hours in recent times with over 140 NGOs, political parties and CMs of several states and that their suggestions have been duly included in this Bill.
Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: There is no political agenda behind this bill. No question of injustice with anyone. #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 pic.twitter.com/ORDLFPmhvz— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019
He added, "In 1947, all refugees which came in, all were accepted by the Indian constitution, there would hardly be any region of the country where refugees from West and East Pakistan didn't settle. From Manmohan Singh ji to LK Advani ji, all belong to this category."
Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the Lok Sabha on the features of the Citizenship Bill as the debate begins in the Lok Sabha.
I on behalf of people of Arunachal wholeheartedly express our thanks to Honble PM Shri @narendramodi ji & Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji for exempting Arunachal from the purview of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 as the state is protected by the BEFR 1873.— Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) December 9, 2019
The Bill states, "Nothing in this section shall apply to Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura as included in the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution, and to the areas covered under the inner line notified under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873."
Inner Line Permit (ILP)
The Inner line permit (ILP) currently existent in Nagaland, Arunachal and Mizoram, makes it mandatory for Indian citizens from other states visiting the three states to carry the document of ILP mentioning the areas they can visit and the duration of the visit. Moreover, reports state that long-time residents who do not belong to the 'indigenous' communities are required to carry the ILP and renew it every six months.
Sixth Schedule regions
Meanwhile, the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution defines the autonomous councils and districts in the tribal areas of Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, and Mizoram which have the power of self-governance. Hence, in these specific areas non-local communities are barred from owning land and business in this area.
December 2014 cut-off
Several reports state that the politicians who attended the CAB meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah have claimed that the migrants who entered after December 31, 2014, would not be eligible for citizenship under the bill.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, " The bill is not against minorities but against infiltrators", while introducing the bill. He added that the Congress "divided" the country on the basis of religion that is why it was necessary to bring the bill. Shah said the proposed legislation is being brought on the basis of reasonable classifications provided under the Constitution and it does not violate any of its provisions.
The bill, he said, seeks to give Indian nationality to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who are facing religious persecution there. The home minister said laws were framed to give citizenship to people on several occasions in the past, including in 1971 after the creation of Bangladesh and attacks on Indians in Uganda, by using the provision of reasonable classifications.
"This bill is not even .001 per cent against minorities. It is against infiltrators," he said adding "Muslim refugees can apply separatedly and the government will consider such cases".
Earlier, opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, N K Premchandran, Gaurav Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor, Assaduddin Owaisi opposed the introduction of the bill, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including move to grant citizenship on the basis on religion. Owaisi also compared Shah to Davi Ben-Gurion, who was the found father of the state of Israel an Israel's First Prime Minister as well. He also stated that Shah's name will go down in history alongside Hitler.
In a massive victory for the Modi government, the Lok Sabha on Monday approved the tabling of the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019 with 293 votes for and 82 votes against it. The Bill which was introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha at 12:30 PM. He was met with severe opposition, with several leaders claiming that the bill was unconstitutional and should not be introduced.
While BJP has claimed that the bill will grant citizenship to 'persecuted minorities' coming from 'Muslim majority'country, Opposition has claimed that the move was aimed at promoting BJP's pro-Hindutva stance. Most opposition parties like Congress, CPI (M), most north-eastern parties, AIMIM, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party have openly revolted against the bill, with Sena demanding that the refugees who enter through the Citizenship Bill must not be given voting rights for 25 years to curb vote-bank politics. There are ongoing protests outside the parliament, Jantar Mantar and several parts of Assam - Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Agartala.
First introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, the bill was finally passed by the Lok Sabha in January 2019, but expired in the Rajya Sabha. Protests, which first sprung in 2016, have already reportedly sprung around Assam this week led by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), which has stated that the will not be accepted by people. Massive faceoff is expected over the Bill in the Rajya Sabha where the BJP does not hold an absolute majority.