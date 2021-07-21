CM Bhupesh Baghel Claims Pegasus Officials Made 'deal' In Chhattisgarh; Launches Probe

Alleging that officials from NSO Group, that manufactured Pegasus spyware had visited Chhattisgarh and contacted some people in the state, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday constituted a committee to probe whether the database was used to allegedly spy on over 300 citizens, including 40 journalists, businesspersons and politicians of the country.

Baghel claimed that former CM and BJP Vice-President Raman Singh was aware of the "deal" made between the surveillance technology firm and the government.

"We had received information that officials from the company that manufactures Pegasus came to Chhattisgarh and contacted some people. So we've constituted a probe committee. Former CM Raman Singh should reveal who they met with and what kind of deal was made," Baghel told the media.

Stating that since NSO Group only makes deals with governments, he called on the Centre to admit if they were snooping Opposition leaders, journalists and ministers using the Pegasus spyware and for what purpose.

Government denies Pegasus report

On Sunday night, Centre issued a rebuttal rubbishing the report that the Indian government allegedly spied on over 300 citizens, including 40 journalists businesspersons, one constitutional authority, three opposition leaders and two sitting Ministers in the Union government via Pegasus. Asserting that India was committed to free speech, Centre claimed that the questionnaire sent to it was 'founded on pre-conceived notions' and that Centre's RTI response to the use of Pegasus was itself sufficient.

Ever since the Monsoon Session began, the opposition had caused an uproar in both Houses demanding a probe into the alleged privacy breach that was unearthed by the Pegasus Project. The opposition parties have therefore sought a joint parliamentary committee probe into the matter. However, the government has constantly denied the spying allegations and hit back by saying that it surfaced a day before the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. A ruckus erupted in Parliament on Monday as the Centre categorically denied snooping on 300 citizens using Israeli spyware.