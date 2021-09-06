CM Bommai To Lead BJP In 2023 Karnataka Assembly Polls, Confirms State BJP Chief

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is the head of the Karnataka government and will certainly lead the party during the 2023 Assembly elections, said state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Monday. Concurring with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on winning the 2023 polls under the leadership of CM Bommai, Kateel said that all the BJP leaders will work together collectively to ensure the party's victory.

"The Chief Minister of the state is the leader of the government and at the time of the election, certainly it will be his leadership..... Amit Shah has clarified it. Seniors will give the guidance, BS Yediyurappa (former CM) will be the Margadarshak (guiding force) during the next election," the BJP chief told reporters.

He also denied any opposition or differences within the party on this issue. "Our party is unique. When we have a Chief Minister, he will lead the party in the next election, it has been clarified (by Shah), but we will all work collectively as a team, so we will all go together," he said.

During his visit to Davangere last week, Shah had was confident that the BJP would return to power in Karnataka with a complete mandate, under Bommai's leadership. The announcement, however, evoked mixed reactions within the party.

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa contended that the BJP would fight the next assembly election under "collective leadership" of which Bommai will be a part. There were also reports of former CMs Jagadish Shettar and BS Yediyurappa holding talks on September 4, regarding Shah's statement.

CM to lead BJP in Karnataka Assembly Polls, just like in UP

However, State BJP chief Nalin Kumar asserted that it will be the Chief Minister, who will lead the party during the next election. To support his statement, he pointed out that BJP was going to assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"It is the same for all states when the party is in government. When not in government it will be the party president, while in government it will be Chief Minister along with the president.. so the leadership will be his (CM's), along with him we will all work collectively, there is no difference on that," said Kumar.

A section of BJP leaders are reportedly skeptical about the Home Minister's statement, as Bommai is not a native BJP leader, and that such a statement may send a message to the party's hardcore Hindutva ideologues or voter base.

In a surprise move Bommai, who has his political origins in the Janata Parivar, an alliance led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal was made the Chief Minister of Karnataka on July 28, following the exit of state BJP strongman Yediyurappa from the post.

(With inputs from agency)