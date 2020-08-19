Jharkhand BJP Takes A Dig At CM Soren, Says 'govt Should Launch Own Projects'

While the entire nation has been grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic, the eastern state of Jharkhand has been witnessing a new kind of development in the internal politics of the state.

After Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren inaugurated grid substations on Tuesday, the Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP) unit of the state took a dig on the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha(JMM) saying that "CM Soren has not launched any novel projects in the region, and has only been inaugurating the previous projects that had begun under the vision of Raghubar Das, former CM of the state.''

"All the projects, which the CM has inaugurated were initiated by our government(Raghubar Das-led BJP Government). CM Soren is taking credit for good work done by someone else. Earlier, the CM had mentioned that inaugurating previous and old projects feels good. It would feel even better if he lays down the foundation of his own projects and inaugurates them," said Pratul Shahdeo, the spokesperson of the Jharkhand unit of BJP, in an interview with the ANI.



"The entire state of Jharkhand had been undergoing a grid crisis when the BJP came to power, in the year 2014. At that time, only 31 grid were functional, at a time when the requirement was of 114," further added Shahdeo.

"The Raghubar Das led government has constructed about 59 grids in their tenure. Similarly, the target was to construct 350 substations, of which about 200 had been completed during the rule of Das," further added spokesperson Shahdeo.

The BJP unit, though expressed their happiness that the projects, which had been manufactured by them, were finally being launched. The reason behind the same was that a large number of people were benefitting because of them.

According to BJP, the Raghubar Das-led government had supplied electricity to 30 lakh houses between 2014 to 2019.

"However, all these projects shall go in vain, if CM Hemant Soren does not inaugurate new projects," further added BJP spokesperson Shahdeo.

"The Hemant Soren-led government has been directing the people of the state in the wrong direction. The government has been based on a web of deceit and lies," said Samir Oraon, Secretary General, BJP Jharkhand, in a tweet.

"It has been eight months since the Soren government has come to power. However, in these past months, no policy for development has been formed by the government," further added the BJP secretary general for Jharkhand, in an online press conference.

(With Inputs From ANI)

(Image Credits: ANI)