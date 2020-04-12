Patiala Attack: CM Lauds Punjab Police; Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured Cops

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh issued his first response on the horrific incident from Patiala where a group of men brutally attacked a police personnel enforcing lockdown, saying that the police has managed to corner the culprits who have been taken into custody. A policeman's hand was chopped off and six other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district. Amarinder Singh lauded the Punjab police personnel for handling the situation professionally revealing that ASI Harjeet Singh, whose hands were chopped off is undergoing surgery in PGI-Chandigarh.

Police Party on Naka duty was attacked today in which one ASI’s hand was cut off & 6 were injured. Police cornered the culprits & have taken them into custody. Have given instructions to the @PunjabPoliceInd to deal with anyone breaking the law in strictest possible manner. (1/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2020

I am proud of the @PunjabPoliceInd party under SI Bikkar Singh for professionally handling this situation. ASI Harjeet Singh is undergoing plastic surgery in PGI-Chandigarh, praying for a successful surgery. (2/2) — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 12, 2020

Attack on Policemen

A policeman's hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district amid Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday. Police recovered the weapons from the accused party, including swords, kattas, and petrol.

As per Police, group of four-five people whom they call ''Nihangs'' were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials. "They were asked to show curfew passes. But, they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.

