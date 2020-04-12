The Debate
Patiala Attack: CM Lauds Punjab Police; Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured Cops

Politics

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh issued his first response on the horrific incident from Patiala where a group of men attacked a police party

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh issued his first response on the horrific incident from Patiala where a group of men brutally attacked a police personnel enforcing lockdown, saying that the police has managed to corner the culprits who have been taken into custody. A policeman's hand was chopped off and six other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district. Amarinder Singh lauded the Punjab police personnel for handling the situation professionally revealing that ASI Harjeet Singh, whose hands were chopped off is undergoing surgery in PGI-Chandigarh. 

Read: SHOCKING: Police Officer's Hand Chopped Off In Punjab For Enforcing Covid Lockdown

Attack on Policemen

A policeman's hand was chopped off and two other police officials were injured when a group of people allegedly attacked them in Punjab's Patiala district amid Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday. Police recovered the weapons from the accused party, including  swords, kattas, and petrol. 

As per Police, group of four-five people whom they call ''Nihangs'' were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market at around 6.15 am by the Mandi board officials. "They were asked to show curfew passes. But,  they crashed the vehicle against the gate and barricades put up there," Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said. The group then attacked the police personnel on duty, he said.

Read: Swords, Kattas, Petrol: Shocking Arsenal Recovered From Goons Who Cut Off Punjab Cop's Arm

First Published:
COMMENT
