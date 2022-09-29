CM Mamata Dives Into Festive Spirit, Plays Dhak At Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha Pandal; Watch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee played Dhak -- a huge membranophone instrument at the inauguration of the Durga Puja of Suruchi Sangha Puja Pandal in Kolkata on Wednesday, September 28.

The video clip of CM Mamata Banerjee, who was seen in a festive spirit, playing a traditional drum-like instrument, went viral on social media. Accompanied by her cabinet colleagues-- Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief arrived at the Suruchi Puja Pandal in New Alipore on Wednesday. She inaugurated the Durga Puja by playing dhak.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee played a dhak during the inauguration of Suruchi Sangha Puja Pandal in Kolkata earlier today. State Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim also joined her in playing the instrument. #DurgaPuja pic.twitter.com/W5ciwCR3Fd — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has showcased her various skills ranging from painting, writing lyrics, and dancing to playing badminton, has recently surprised everyone after marking her debut as a singer.

Mamata Banerjee marks debut as singer

On Sunday, on Mahalaya, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee flagged off the Durga Puja festival marking her debut as a singer for her latest album wherein she not only sang but also gave lyrics to the songs as well as composed the music. The album is titled "Utsaber Gaan" and has eight puja-special songs composed entirely by the West Bengal CM, according to the Jago Bangla, a mouthpiece of the TMC. Several singers have lent their voices to this album of CM Banerjee including TMC leaders Babul Supriyo, Indranil Sen and many others.

In the list of 8 songs, the 'Tak Dumdadum' song attracts attention the most as it is sung by Mamata Banerjee. CM Banerjee sang this song along with other singers-- Indranil sen and Aditi Munshi, according to the Jago Bangla.