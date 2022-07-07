CM Mamata Says 'mistakes Can Be Rectified' As Mahua Moitra Faces FIR Over 'Kaali' Remark

At a time when Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra is facing backlash and a number of complaints over her remark on the film 'Kaali', party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that 'people make mistakes but they can be rectified'. While addressing a students' credit card distribution drive on July 7, CM Banerjee, purportedly hinting at the key opposition in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party, also said that some people do not see the 'good work' and suddenly start 'shouting'.

The row began after Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai released a poster of her film - Kaali. In the poster, the Hindu Goddess can be seen smoking. When the TMC leader, belonging to West Bengal, was asked to comment on the poster, she said, "Kali to me is a meat-eating... alcohol-accepting Goddess. To me, that is Kaali."

Mamata Banerjee's cryptic statement amid 'Kaali' controversy

"Negativity affects our brain cells so let's think positively," CM Banerjee said even as TMC has distanced itself from the remark of Mahua Moitra on 'Kaali'. In a tweet, TMC said ''the comments made by Moitra and her views expressed on Goddess Kaali have been made in her personal capacity and are not endorsed by the party in any manner or form. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments."

Thereafter, TMC's Madan Mitra highlighted that there was a need for people to 'grow mentally' and said that he goes to the Kalibari in Washington that 'does not believe in sacrifices'. Mitra also said that he can give examples of 'over 1 crore Kalibaris' where no goat is sacrificed.

Also, Sougata Roy, veteran TMC leader, said that the onus is on Moitra and not on the party to take care of the FIRs. Reflecting on the urge to take action against her by the party, he said, "Until BJP takes action on Nupur Sharma for her comments, they have no right to speak about anything else."

Image: PTI/Twitter