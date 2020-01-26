CM Hemant Soren Seeks Suggestions For Jharkhand Logo, Says It Will Define People Of State

On Republic Day, Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren sought suggestions from the public for the state's logo. According to an official statement, people of Jharkhand can submit their suggestions by Feb 11. People can send their suggestions on jharkhandstatelogo@gmail.com.

Logo will be identity of the people of Jharkhand: Soren

In the first cabinet meeting, the government decided to set up a logo for the state."The Chief Minister said that Jharkhand is on a new path. In line with everyone's aspirations, the cabinet had decided to create a new logo of the state, which is a reflection of our rich culture and heritage," the statement in Hindi read.

According to the statement, the logo will be the identity of the people of Jharkhand and therefore, urged everyone to participate in its creation. Earlier on Sunday, CM Soren unfurled the national flag at Police Line in Dumka, after which he addressed a public gathering.

PM pays tribute at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyed soldiers by laying a wreath at the recently inaugurated National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony commensed in the capital state New Delhi. This was the first time that the PM laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on Republic Day instead of the Amar Jawaan Jyoti under the arch of the India Gate. The Prime Minister was received at the war memorial by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the first-ever Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria.

President receives 21- Gun Salute

President Ram Nath Kovind received the customary 21-gun salute after he hoisted the National Flag kickstarting the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, New Delhi. The salute was presented by the 2233 Field Battery under the command of Lieutenant Colonel C Sandeep. The gun position officer was Naib Subedar Anil Chand. The 21 Gun Salute is presented during the Republic Day, Independence Day and during visits of foreign guests to in India. The 21 Gun Salute is performed by the firing of cannons or artillery as a form of military honor. 21 cannons are fired at interval of 2.25 seconds, precisely, to cover the entire National Anthem of 52 seconds in 3 successive rounds of 7 cannons each. It commences right after the National Flag is unfurled. The entire anthem witnesses the booming 21-Gun Salute.