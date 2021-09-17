CM Thackeray Calls BJP 'future Friend'; Fadnavis Says 'he's Realised He's On Wrong Side'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday made a 'former friend, future friend' comment in regards to BJP. The Shiv Sena leader, who was in Aurangabad to attend an event, talking about BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, said 'my former friend-and if we come together again, then future friend', indicating the possibility of an alliance between Shiv Sena with BJP in the state again. The two parties were political allies until their ugly fallout in 2019, following a disagreement over power-sharing post the 2019 Maharashtra legislative assembly elections.

Though the Shiv Sena leader clarified later in his speech that the statement was 'nothing but a joke', the BJP took it rather seriously. Speaking to the media, party leader and leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis when asked about Uddhav Thackeray's statement, said, "He has realized that he is on the wrong side." Fadnavis, however, added that the party at present was focussing on discharging its responsibilities as the Opposition and in that role, work for the betterment of the state. "We are not thinking about elections right now," he added.

BJP-Shiv Sena fallout

Post winning the 2019 Maharashtra state polls together, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Amid their alliance talks, Fadnavis had unsuccessfully partnered with Ajit Pawar to be sworn in as Maharashtra CM for mere 72 hours. Ajit Pawar rescinded his support after the Supreme Court ordered an open ballot floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly immediately, leading to Fadnavis and Pawar's resignation. Ushering the three-party government, Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019.